Family Friendly Canine Cabaret Variety Show to be Presented At Bucks County Playhouse

A dozen world-class stunt dogs take to the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse in a comedy show suitable for the entire family on September 21 at 1:30 pm and 5:00 pm and September 22 at 1:30 pm. The show, which was a sold-out sensation at the Playhouse in May 2023, makes its return for three performances only.

Tickets and are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or contact the box office at 215.862.2121.

A dozen of the world's most talented four-legged performers do astounding tricks in an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular that leaves audiences everywhere howling for more! The all-star lineup includes a Guinness World Record holder, and an “America's Got Talent” fan favorite, and a host of amazing rescue dogs that will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right into your heart. Deemed “A must see” by The Washington Post, “Mutts Gone Nuts Unleashed” is sure to win Best in Show!For this production, children of all ages are welcome. Regardless of age, all attendees must have a ticket. Bucks County Playhouse's brings a variety of entertainment to its historic stage through the Visiting Artist Series. Renowned and unique performers from across the country — and around the globe — join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that runs through the end of the year. The Visiting Artists Series complements the Playhouse's Mainstage series which is produced each year from May through December.

Single tickets are on sale now. Tickets start at $22 for children and $39 for adults; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Dynamic pricing is in effect for this performance, so prices may vary. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.



