FROZEN JR. Announced at Media Theatre

"For the first time in forever", The Media Theatre presents "Frozen Jr." This will be the first children's series production at Media since March of 2020.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, "Frozen JR." expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

"Frozen Jr." will be performed by a talented youth ensemble that includes members of Media Theatre's school and kids from Delaware County and surrounding areas. Leading the show is Serena Barone of Glenmoore playing the role of Elsa and Emily Humphreys of West Chester playing the role of Anna.

As the younger versions of these characters, Sadie Wynne of Brookhaven will be playing Young Elsa and Delilah App of Havertown will be playing Young Anna. Supporting the sisters is Dean Fagioli of Media playing Kristoff, Greyson Heneks of Springfield playing Olaf, Elliot Behrens of West Chester playing Sven, Preston Newton of Glen Mills playing Hans, Lily Jo Shelkin of Springfield playing Queen Iduna, Zoë Nesbitt of Drexel Hill playing Bulda, Alyssa Sauppee of Broomall playing Pabbie, Kai Quimbo of Media playing Weselton, and Tyler Pugh of Media playing Oaken. The rest of the ensemble playing various roles throughout the show is Elisabeth Popa of Drexel Hill, Quinn Assiran of Drexel Hill, Darby Yozallinas of Lafayette Hill, Will Lesniak of Media, Aubrey Cartledge of Media, Alexa Hurchalla of Media, Lucy Salcedo of Media, Maeve Lesniak of Media, and Keira Quimbo of Media.

"Frozen Jr." runs October 2 - 24. Shows will be 11:30am on Saturdays and 12pm on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. You can purchase tickets online at www.mediatheatre.org or over the phone at (610) 891-0100.