Experience The Extraordinary With The Summer Stage Premiere Of MATILDA JR.

Matilda, Jr. is part of this year's series of family-friendly, hour-long shows presented by Upper Darby Summer Stage's Children's Theatre program.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

Upper Darby Summer Stage invites audiences to create their own story with Matilda, Jr. With performances on July 12 and 13 at both 10:30am and 7:00pm, Matilda, Jr. tells the story of a young girl who uses her hidden power and determination to stand up to the bullies in her life and discover who she really is in this Summer Stage premiere.

Matilda, Jr. is part of this year's series of family-friendly, hour-long shows presented by Upper Darby Summer Stage's Children's Theatre program. Tickets range from $11 to $15 and may be purchased online any time at Click Here or by calling the box office at 610.814.7270 during office hours Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

There will be a unique pre-show craft just before each Children's Theatre show, as well as a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members. The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is located in Drexel Hill, at 601 North Lansdowne Avenue, just minutes from the Main Line and Center City. Parking is free.


