Esperanza Arts Center Unveils 2024/2025 Season

Esperanza Arts Center (EAC) continues to deliver innovative productions and electric performances in our region with the announcement of its 2024/2025 season.

The season will feature new productions in partnership with Philadanco, Ologunde, Astral Artists, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society, and the American Composers Orchestra; and world premieres by Tanaquil Márquez, Keila Cordova, Evan Williams, and Edmar Castañeda.

Keila Cordova, a celebrated Afro-Panamanian choreographer and storyteller, will serve as EAC's 2024/2025 Artist-in-Residence, presenting a new multidisciplinary work in collaboration with Panamanian composer Emiliano Pardo-Tristán.

The season will open with the world premiere of Nichos a multidisciplinary theatrical piece by Tanaquil Márquez, Ximena Violante, and Calo Rosa, running October 17-27. Nichos traces the evolution of Mexican culture over 500 years of history through theater, music, and visual art.

Each year, EAC has a VOCES Series, spotlighting traditions from various parts of the world with select performances throughout the season. This year's VOCES Series will feature artists and traditions of the African Diaspora in Latin America, showcasing music, dance, and storytelling.

We're excited to launch our new Latin Rhythms & Reels watch party miniseries in collaboration with WHYY! with Latin food, live music and dancing, followed by a screening and conversation of recent films Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined and Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends in our Gran Salon & Plaza. Other season highlights include performances by Cuban American cellist Tommy Mesa, multi-disciplinary artist and author Lucas Rivera, and Peruvian pianist, Priscila Navarro.

Major support for Nichos has been provided by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts. EAC's 24/25 season is made possible with support from William Penn Foundation, Comcast NBC Universal, The Presser Foundation, PECO, Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, Musical Fund Society, AARP Philadelphia, and Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

Tickets for Nichos are available now! EAC is offering several season ticket packages from September 1st until October 14th. All other tickets are available October 1st. Visit here to purchase a Season Savers, Insiders or Friend of the Arts package or purchase tickets to individual shows at www.esperanzaartscenter.us.

