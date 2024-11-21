News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Esperanza Arts Center Presents LATIN RHYTHM & REELS With Julia Alvarez

Taking place on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Esperanza – Gran Salon & La Plaza.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Esperanza Arts Center Presents LATIN RHYTHM & REELS With Julia Alvarez Image
Esperanza Arts Center invites you to an evening of cultural celebration featuring live music, Latin cuisine, and a discussion on the life and work of renowned author Julia Alvarez.

Part of the new LATIN RHYTHM & REELS series, presented in collaboration with WHYY, the event promises an inspiring blend of art, music, and conversation.

Taking place on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Esperanza – Gran Salon & La Plaza (4261 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140).

Featured Highlights:

  • Live Music:
    The Tino Serrano Latin Jazz Quintet will perform a vibrant mix of Latin rhythms and jazz improvisation, setting the tone for the evening.
  • Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined:
    Explore the legacy of one of the most influential Latina writers through a discussion of her groundbreaking works, including How the García Girls Lost Their Accents.
  • Panel Discussion and Q&A:
    Join actress and storyteller Anjoli Santiago and panelists Alba Martínez, Keila Córdova, Caliph Gamble, Rita Mejías, Antony Rivera, and Dave Peth for a conversation about Alvarez's impact across generations.
  • Catering:
    Enjoy delicious food from Empanadas United as part of this evening of cultural immersion.
  • Additional Access:
    Your ticket includes access to Galería Esperanza, showcasing a collection of Latin art.



