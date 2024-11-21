Esperanza Arts Center Presents LATIN RHYTHM & REELS With Julia Alvarez

Taking place on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Esperanza – Gran Salon & La Plaza.
Esperanza Arts Center invites you to an evening of cultural celebration featuring live music, Latin cuisine, and a discussion on the life and work of renowned author Julia Alvarez.
Part of the new LATIN RHYTHM & REELS series, presented in collaboration with WHYY, the event promises an inspiring blend of art, music, and conversation.
Taking place on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Esperanza – Gran Salon & La Plaza (4261 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140).
