Esperanza Arts Center 2022-2023 Artist-in-Residence Che Guerrero And More In An Evening of Bilingual Stand-Up Comedy

Esperanza Arts Center 2022-2023 Artist-In-Residence comedian, playwright, and Tik-Tok sensation, Che Guerrero presents an evening of bilingual stand-up comedy, Stand Up! Latino Comedians featuring:

Rojo Perez (Headliner) is a New York City-based comedian who debuted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2021, was a writer on Netflix's DRINK MASTERS, and has featured on HBO, Comedy Central, and Univision.

Laura Bolivar is a journalist and comedian hailing from Venezuela. She directed and produced a comedy show in Spanish, The Bochinche, at the Broadway Comedy Club.

Jesse Pedraza (Host) is a comedian from Philadelphia born to Peruvian immigrant parents. His material draws from his experiences growing up in a clash of Hispanic and American cultures, having divorced parents, family dysfunction, and discovering his place in the world.

Che Guerrero has spent 16 years tackling race, politics, and family through stand-up comedy. Che's style is rooted in his experiences growing up undocumented. Che hosts the My Undocumented Ass Podcast, was a Philly Phunniest Finalist, and has been featured on ABC News and WHYY.

Esperanza Arts Center (EAC) is the center for Latino arts and culture in the Philadelphia region - presenting music, dance, theater, and cinema from Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as a broad spectrum of artistic traditions from around the world.