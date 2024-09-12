Ensemble Arts to Present Free Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest Featuring Over 50 Organizations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Arts Philly is celebrating the kickoff of Philadelphia's robust arts and culture season with Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest on Saturday, September 21, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., a day of FREE festival-style performances and the chance to interact with more than 50 arts organizations from across the region! This annual event brings thousands of arts and entertainment lovers together under the soaring vaulted glass roof of the Kimmel Center and shines a spotlight on the rich and diverse arts and culture scene across the City of Brotherly and Sisterly Love.

“Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest is an incredible, one-day-only, entirely free event where the community comes out for the arts and the arts come out for the community,” said Crystal Brewe, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Audience Experience Officer. “It's the best celebration of all this city has to offer, from an array of musical art forms like Broadway, classical, opera, ballet, tap, and jazz; to visual artistry with world-renowned museums, collections, and cultural institutions; educational opportunities; and so much more.”

Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest guests are welcome to explore activities and demonstrations highlighting genres ranging from tap dance to jazz, Broadway to classical, opera to ballet. Commonwealth Plaza stage programming includes performances from shows coming to Philadelphia as part of the 2024-25 Broadway season, including Neil Diamond's A Beautiful Noise and MJ The Musical; a quartet of Philadelphia Orchestra musicians; Aurora Classical; The No Name Pops; Opera Philadelphia; and Philadelphia Independence Awards. Perelman Theater stage programming includes performances from; BalletX; Carne Viva Dance Theatre; Chocolate Ballerina Company; Koresh Dance Company; Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers; Living Arts Dance, Inc.; Philadelphia Ballet; SHARP Dance Company; and PHILADANCO!. A full schedule of the day is below.

Attendees are invited to peruse the many tables staffed by participating arts organizations, gathering information about upcoming programs and events; many organizations will also be recruiting staff or volunteers. Activities include a ‘Keep Music Alive' instrument petting zoo, as well as a voter registration table in honor of Hamilton's return to Philadelphia. The Grinch, star of the upcoming Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (part of the Family Discovery Series, sponsored by Dietz and Watson), will make an appearance. A full alphabetized list of participating performers and cultural organizations is below.

WDAS' Patty Jackson will make a special appearance, while WURD Radio will broadcast live from the Kimmel Center between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Attendees will be treated to a special in-person flash sale offer: 50% off tickets to over 150 spectacular performances across the upcoming 2024-25 season. Valid on select price levels, with per-ticket and per-order fees applying, performances included in the flash sale include Opening Night Concert with Yannick and María Dueñas (September 26, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Children's Halloween Spectacular (October 5, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); The Four Seasons (October 8, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Afro-Cuban All Stars (October 19, 2024, Miller Theater); Saint-Saëns's “Organ” Symphony (October 11 & 13, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Bernstein and Copland (October 20, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Girls Gotta Eat: No Crumbs Tour (October 26, 2024, Miller Theater); The Rocky Horror Picture Show 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour with Barry Bostwick (October 29, 2024, Miller Theater); Hamilton (October 29 – 31, 2024, Academy of Music); Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour (November 1, 2024, Miller Theater); Pink Martini featuring China Forbes 30th Anniversary Tour (November 2, 2024); Boney James (November 9, 2024); The Rest Is History (November 14, 2024, Miller Theater); Orchestra After 5: Happy Hour Fantastique (November 21, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (November 26 – 27, 2024, Miller Theater); The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show (December 1, 2024, Academy of Music); Children's Holiday Spectacular (December 7, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); PHILADANCO! Our Voices, Our Choices...This Is US! (December 6 – 7, 2024, Perelman Theater); Yannick's Holiday Mixtape in Concert (December 12 – 13, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); The Glorious Sound of Christmas (December 14 – 15, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday Featuring the McLendon Family (December 23, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); STOMP (December 26 – 27, 2024, Miller Theater); Tchaikovsky's “Pathétique” Symphony (January 23 – 26, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Orchestra After 5: Voyage Through the Planets (January 30, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Peter and the Wolf (February 1, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall); Come From Away (February 4 – 6, 2025, Academy of Music); Bach and Haydn (February 7, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall); Gazillion Bubble Show (February 8, 2025, Miller Theater); Vitamin String Quartet (February 12, 2025, Miller Theater); Brahms's Symphony No. 4 (February 21 – 22, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall); Spotlight Series: Daniil Trifonov (February 26, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall); Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (February 28 and March 1, 2025, Academy of Music); Marin Alsop Leads Brahms, Mendelssohn, and Frank (March 14 – 15, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall); Carnival of the Animals (March 15, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall); Orchestra After 5: Brass and Brash (March 27, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall); Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 (March 28 – 29, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall); Riverdance 30 – The New Generation (April 18, 2025, Miller Theater); PHILADANCO! Relentless Resident Visions (April 25 – 26, 2025, Perelman Theater); The Witty and the Wicked (May 1 – 2, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall); and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (June 15, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall). Performances from Philadelphia Ballet and the Curtis Institute of Music will also be included in the flash sale. Sales will be conducted in the Comcast Center, located on Tier 1 of the Kimmel Center building. The main box office, located at the Academy of Music (240 S. Broad Street) will be open for regular ticket purchases.

The preliminary schedule for the day is as follows:

Commonwealth Plaza Stage:

11:00 AM – Aurora Classical

11:30 AM – Opera Philadelphia

12:00 PM – Philadelphia Orchestra quartet

12:30 PM – Performances from Broadway's A Beautiful Noise and MJ The Musical

1:20 PM – The No Name Pops

2:15 PM – Philadelphia Independence Awards

2:30 PM – Performances from Broadway's A Beautiful Noise and MJ The Musical

Perelman Theater Stage:

11:50 AM – Philadelphia Ballet

12:10 PM – Chocolate Ballerina Company

12:30 PM – Carne Viva Dance Theatre

12:45 PM – Kun-Yang Lin / Dancers

1:05 PM – SHARP Dance Company

1:30 PM – BalletX

1:55 PM – Living Arts Dance

2:25 PM – Koresh Dance Company

2:45 PM – PHILADANCO!

The preliminary list of participating organizations is as follows:

American Guild of Organists (AGO), Philadelphia Chapter

Arden Theatre Company

Art Sphere, Inc.

The Arts League

Aurora Classical

BalletX

Caribbean Community in Philadelphia

Carne Viva Dance Theatre

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

Chocolate Ballerina Company Corporation

Curtis Institute of Music

Drexel Performing Arts / Mandell Theater

East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP)

Esperanza Arts Center

Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music

InLiquid

InterAct Theatre Company

Keep Music Alive

Korean Cultural Foundation

Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble

Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra Association

Lantern Theatre Company

Living Arts Dance

Mosaic Society of Philadelphia

Musicopia/Dancing Classrooms Philly

Network for New Music

The No Name Pops

Opera Philadelphia

Penn Live Arts

PHILADANCO!

Philadelphia Ballet

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Philadelphia Film Society

The Philadelphia Freedom Band

Philadelphia Independence Awards

Philadelphia Music Alliance for Youth (PMAY) Artists' Initiative

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Philadelphia Scenic Works

The Philadelphia Theatre Company

Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival

Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute

The Photo Review

Piffaro, the Renaissance Band

Pop Art Academy

The Primavera Fund

The Print Center

Project 440

Quintessence Theatre

Revive Art Journaling

The Roxborough Orchestra

Scene-N-Action Productions Co.

Settlement Music School

SHARP Dance Company

Tempesta di Mare

Temple Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts

Temple Music Prep

Theatre Ariel

Variant Six

WHYY

Wilma Theater

