EduHam Program Comes to Philadelphia Today

The innovative educational program that debuted at HAMILTON on Broadway will continue in Philadelphia on Thursday, November 7 when over 1,700 students and teachers from 39 high schools attend the matinee performance of the musical at the Forrest Theatre.

The November 7 performance in Philadelphia will provide more than 1,700 high school students the opportunity to experience the musical HAMILTON after having spent several weeks in their classrooms studying American history through a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation's Founding Fathers.

In addition to seeing a performance of HAMILTON, students will participate in a Q&A with members of the HAMILTON company. As well, students representing various schools in attendance will perform an original work they created based on their classroom studies - songs, rap, poetry, scenes, monologues - on the Forrest Theatre stage in front of their peers.

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller says about the Philadelphia program, "Our goal is to ensure students have a shot to see HAMILTON and use its words, music and staging to further their understanding and enjoyment of American history, music, and drama. We've had the pleasure of expanding the education program outside of New York in Los Angeles, Chicago, and multiple cities around the country."

The Hamilton Education Program is one of several history education programs offered by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Its president, James G. Basker-who devised the education program in tandem with HAMILTON creator and producer, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller respectively, and The Rockefeller Foundation-adds, "This project is transformative. HAMILTON has struck a chord with our nation's students because it embodies what great history education is all about: bringing the past to life and fostering connections with the exceptional individuals and moments that have made us who we are. This program empowers students to reclaim their own narrative and teachers to bridge classroom learning with the stage."

The HAMILTON producers are making tickets for this educational partnership available for $70, $60 of which is subsidized by the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust, Chappell Culpeper Family Foundation, and Monica Horan Rosenthal, Phil Rosenthal and the Rosenthal Family Foundation. Tickets cost $10 for each student.

Schools participating in the November 7 program include:

Academy at Palumbo

Academy Park High School

Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush

Benjamin Franklin High School

Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School

Community Academy of Philadelphia

Constitution High School

Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School

Edison High School / Fareira Skill Center

Esperanza Academy Charter School

Franklin Learning Center

George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science

Girard Academic Music Program

High School for the Creative and Performing Arts

International Christian High School

John Harris High School

JR Masterman School

Kensington High School

KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy

Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School

Lebanon Senior High School

Lincoln Leadership Academy Charter School

Maritime Academy Charter High School

Martin Luther King High School

New Foundations Charter School

Northeast High School

Olney Charter High School

Parkway Center City Middle College

Parkway NW HS for Peace and Social Justice

Paul Robeson High School for Human Services

Preparatory Charter High School

Science Leadership Academy at Beeber

Science Leadership Academy at Center City

Swenson Arts & Technology High School

TECH Freire Charter School

William Bodine High School for International Affairs

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.





