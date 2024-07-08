East Passyunk Launches Italian Passeggiata, New Weekly Happy Hour and Sidewalk Market

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to sip, savor, shop and stroll this summer during a new Italian-inspired tradition in one of Philadelphia's most famous neighborhoods. East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District will present Passyunk Passeggiata every Thursday, from July 11th to August 31st, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at 40+ locations.

The weekly happy hour and sidewalk market is inspired by evening summer strolls in small Italian towns where the community comes together after work to 'see and be seen.' For the Philadelphia edition, strollers will find live music, seasonal menu specials, extended shopping hours, great outdoor dining and the best happy hour specials in the city. Nearly two dozen restaurants, bars and breweries will offer exclusive food and drink deals each Thursday, including $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails and/or $7 small bites.

Over 20 boutiques and retail shops will also offer sidewalk sales, sip and shop events, in-store promotions, special giveaways and extended hours through at least 7:00pm. There's even pup cups for those that want to bring their four-legged friends. The event is no charge to attend, with food, drink and shopping pay-as-you-go (unless otherwise noted). For a growing list of participants, menus and sales, visit www dot visiteastpassyunk dot com/events/ and follow for updates every week on social media at @eastpassyunk.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Passyunk Passeggaita, an Italian-style promenade this summer on East Passyunk Avenue," said EPABID Board President Michelle Gillen-Doobrajh, who is also the owner of Tildie's Toy Box. "Passeggiata is a nod to the Italian heritage of our neighborhood and is a fitting way to explore the many and varied businesses along East Passyunk Avenue. We invite everyone from all over the Philadelphia region to come out and sip, shop and stroll with us at over 40+ restaurants, bars, salons retail shops, and more! Passyunk Passeggiata is a great way to bring our community together and support our diverse mix of independent businesses."

Passyunk Passeggiata kicks off on Thursday, July 11th and runs through the final Thursday before Labor Day. Passegiatta happy hour specials and menus that will launch this week include the following:

Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 EPA) – $5 beer / $6 wine / $7 cocktail / $7 Appetizer

The Bottle Shop (1616 EPA) – $3 off all wine drafts. $2 off tab when presented with a Mecha Chocolate receipt from the same day

Cartesian Brewing (1326 EPA) – $5 Pub Ale Pints / $1 snacks

Ember & Ash (1520 EPA) – $5 beer / $6 wine / $7 cocktail / $7 Appetizer

Flannel (1819 EPA) – $5 Passeggiata Cocktails (8 to choose from! including Flannel Espresso Martini, Drunk Jabroni, Philly Express, Ginger-Fi, Minty Rihanna, Pineapple Crush, Frozen Margarita Flavor of the Day) / $5 Passeggiata Bites (7 choices including Wings in Nashville Hot, Korean BBQ, Hot Honey, Kickin' Bourbon Glaze, Honey-Dijon, Memphis BBQ, Hot Honey, Sweet Chili Sauce; Fries; Mac Bites; Fried Pickles; Fried Cauliflower; Fried Green Tomatoes; Bacon Wrapped Shrimp; Roasted Brussels Sprouts)

Human Robot Süd (1646 S 12) – $5 Hallertau Pilsners / $7 Human Rogroni (Delta Dirt Tall Cotton Gin and Apologue Persimmon Liqueur)

Juana Tamale (1941 EPA) – $5 Agua Frescas / $8 Agua Fresca pitchers / $10 Horchata pitchers / Happy Hour menu – $6 Chopped Cheese Burritos / $4 Bean & Cheese Burritos / Street Tacos for $2 each, plus more!

Laurel Restaurant (1617 EPA) – $5 Beers / $6 Wines / additional cocktail specials

Le Virtu (1927 EPA) – $5 Forst Italian Lager + Founder's Draught Centennial IPA / $7 Vini – Bianco, Rosato, Rosso / $10 Negroni, Spritz, + Campanaro

Marra's (1734 EPA) - $5 Peroni beer, $6 Chianti, $7 Italian Margarita, $7 Marra's famous personal margarita pizza (Marinara, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil)

MECHA Chocolate (1618 EPA) – Complimentary happy hour chocolate and beer/wine tasting in collaboration with The Bottle Shop

Noir Restaurant & Bar (1909 EPA) – $1 off all Draft Beer / $7 Arancini Rice Balls/ $3 off other select appetizers / $8 well drinks /

Nutmeg Bar and Market (1835 EPA) – $5 beer/ $10 wine / $10 cocktails / $7 crostini Pistolas Del Sur (1934 EPA) – $5 Draft Beers / $6 Draft Wines / $7 House Margs / $7 Carnitas Steamed Buns and Vegan Chorizo Steamed Buns / Rotating musicians from week to week

Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria (1700 EPA) – $7 Buffalo Wings and $7 Truffle Mac and Cheese / $5 Peroni Draft and $5 Aperol Spritz / $6 House Red and White Wine

P'unk Burger (1823 EPA) – $5 Single smash burger / $7 Classic cheeseburger / $6 Shakes in Vanilla, Chocolate, Vanilla & Nutella or New Orange Creamsicle

POPE (The Pub on Passyunk East) (1501 EPA) - Various $5 Drafts, $7 Bao Dogs (2 Bao Buns with Mini Nathan's All Beef or Vegan Dogs, topped with housemade kim-chi, gochujang aioli and crispy shallots), $7 5 Piece Wings (with Pete's Sauce sweet spicy and a hint of coffee) with Blue Cheese and Celery

River Twice (1601 EPA) – $5 beer and $7 milk punch (cocktail)

Stogie Joe's Tavern (1801 EPA) - Victory and Troegs rotating draft selections $5, Pinot Grigio and Chianti $6, Limoncello Martini $7, BBQ Sausage Bites (Hot, Sweet, Mixed) $7, plus $10 Mussels, Pierogi, Wings and Stogie Joe's Famous Square Pizza

Townsend EPX (1623 EPA) - Select draft beer $5, rotating spritz $7, Hamachi Crudo $7 (Corn, Confit Tomato, Sauce Toum), plus additional $10 specialty cocktails including French Kiss, Right Where You Left Me and Basque in the Spritz

Sidewalk and rack sales, sip and shop events, and other retail promotions so far will include the following:

A Novel Idea (1726 EPA) – Author events and sidewalk sale

August Moon (1729 EPA) – Sidewalk sale rack 40% off

Carolyn Zinni (1725 EPA) – Complementary prosecco

Civil Stock General Store (1912 EPA) – Additional 15% off sidewalk merchandise, Happy hour for all N/A beverages

Creations By Coppola (1724 EPA) – 30% off the entire flower bar and make your own bouquet

Delicious Sweets (1908 EPA) - To be announced

Doggie Style (1804 EPA) – Complimentary pup cup for the pups! Dairy f ree vanilla ice cream in a cup self-serve in the front of the store

Eastern Pass Tattoo Co. (1625 EPA) – Tattoo flash new weekly designs

Filitalia International History of Italian Immigration Museum (1834 EPA) – Entrance to Museum fee $10 per person

Frame Fatale (1813 EPA) – 20% off all tabletop photo frames

Good Bu y Supply (1737 EPA) – Refill happy hour 6-7pm: 10% off bulk refills when you bring your own container!

Headhunters Hair Design (1718 EPA) – 20% off all services

Latchkey (1502 EPA) – 10% off all t-shirts

Movement Source Pilates (1609 EPA) – Foam roller pilates class Thursdays 7:00-7:45pm / $5 off with promo code: EastPass

Nice Things Handmade (1731 EPA) – Sidewalk sale

N.R.S. Boutique (1822 EPA) – Sidewalk sale and 15% all items

Occasionette (1704 EPA) – Complimentary East Passyunk reusable dishcloth with $25 purchase and Sip and Shop 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Sermania Jewelry (1719 EPA) – 20% off select sterling silver jewelry / introducing our treasure hunt box- items on final sale – great finds – excellent prices

Tat215ive (1827 EPA) – Tattoo flash specials and art sidewalk sale shopping

Train and Nourish (1621 EPA) – Deal and giveaway table

For live music, the early list of locations and performers includes:

Every Week - Latchkey (1502 EPA) - In-store live DJ spinning latest releases

July 11th - Pistolas Del Sur (1934 EPA) - Casey Parker

July 18th - Pistolas Del Sur (1934 EPA) - Mia Johnson

August 1st - Singing Fountain (S. 11th and EPA) - Mike Carney

Passyunk Passeggiata is a family friendly event that is no charge to participate in, with food, drink and shopping pay-as-you-go. Special thank you to sponsor Samuels Seafood Company for their on-going support of this and other Avenue programs/events.

For more about East Passyunk and Passyunk Passeggiata, visit the website at www dot visiteastpassyunk dot com/event and follow on social @eastpassyunk.

All bar and restaurant food and drink specials, as well as all shop specials can be found on East Passyunk's Avenue site and social media - with more to be added as the first date approaches - and more to be added as summer progresses.See you on the Avenue!

ABOUT EAST PASSYUNK BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is home to 160+ independently owned shops and restaurants that perfectly balance the best of old and new. East Passyunk is a mile-long continuously walkable corridor mixing boutique shopping, world-class cuisine, and world-famous cheesesteaks, with trendy shops, handmade arts, and popular events. More than 50 eateries offer a diverse array of dining options, from authentic traditional Italian, to fine contemporary American, to Mexican, Asian, gastropubs and more, including many regulars on Philly's top best-of lists. Centered around the beautiful Singing Fountain, a communal gathering place on Tasker Street, this store-lined commercial corridor is a South Philly gem.

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is a community 501-C-3 organization dedicated to the revitalization of one of Philadelphia's longest-standing commercial corridors. EPABID was established in 2002 and its Board of Directors meets regularly to oversee its programs, including capital and facade improvement projects, marketing and promotions, special events, business recruitment and retention, and clean and green initiatives.

