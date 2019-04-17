Directors Gathering Presents (DG) JAM, A Great British Bake-Off Show Celebration Of Local Womxn Theatre Directors, At The Painted Bride Arts Center

Directors Gathering (DG), a Philadelphia-based membership organization that provides development, community, and process-based opportunities for regional theatre directors, is excited to announce their 2019 (DG) Jam, a day-long workshop, performance, and celebration of theatre directors and their original work. This special event, which is akin to a performing arts take of the popular television baking competition The Great British Bake-Off, will take place on May 11, 2019 at The Painted Bride Arts Center in Philadelphia. The public is invited to the event starting at 6PM.

Based on a model by theatre director Pirronne Yousefzadeh created during her time with Rising Circle Theatre Collective in NYC, the annual (DG) Jam is an intensive workshop that dares six of the region's most exciting early-career directors to create a piece of theater in one afternoon. The added challenge? The directors will not know what creative ingredients and performers will be provided to them until they begin the Jam. After working on the project for the afternoon, the public will be invited to celebrate the work of the artists that evening.

This year's (DG) Jam, host by (DG) JAM producers and Philadelphia Art Doulas Christina May and Phoebe Schaub, highlights all womxn directors who have been nominated by members of the greater Philadelphia area theatre community. The six directors include Victoria Goins, Randi Alexis Hickey, Anita Holland, Katrina Shobe, Evelyn Swift Shuker, and Anissa Weinraub.

Found in 2014 by theatre director Jill Harrison, Directors Gathering (DG) is the only organization in the country that provides an all-inclusive home for regional directors to consistently examine their process, take risks, and render projects that they would not otherwise do in their individual careers or companies.

With their newly launched membership-program, (DG) offers emerging, early-career, and mid-career directors in Philadelphia the valuable resources of time, training, and community to help them hone their art. Directors Gathering members are encouraged to experiment and grow in a process-driven environment through workshops, graduate-level master classes, opportunities for projects, collaborations, and continuing education.

The public is invited to celebrate (DG) Jam at The Painted Bride Arts Center starting at 6PM. A suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit www.directorsgathering.org.





