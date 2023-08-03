Directors Gathering Announces Convening 2023: Universality Of Art-Making With Nataki Garrett As Keynote Speaker

The specific programs throughout the Convening will include (DG) Seminar, (DG) Pick-Up Class and more.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Live Show to Bethlehem PA Photo 3 Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Live Show to Bethlehem PA
LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August Photo 4 LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August

Directors Gathering Announces Convening 2023: Universality Of Art-Making With Nataki Garrett As Keynote Speaker

Directors Gathering Announces Convening 2023: Universality Of Art-Making With Nataki Garrett As Keynote Speaker

Directors Gathering (DG), a membership organization that offers theatre directors consistent community, announces the 2023 (DG) Convening: The Universality of Art-Making, with keynote speaker, artistic leader at large, Nataki Garrett, happening virtually Saturday, September 30th - Sunday, October 1st.

Theatre directors, arts-makers, and the extended creative community are invited to explore how theatre directors have the power to enrich their humanity and artistry through exposure to varied expressions of artistic practice. (DG) will offer an inclusive, dynamic, centralized, and welcoming environment for​ theatre directors to convene with their community of peers and colleagues to connect the parallels within the universality of art-making for artists across mediums.

The specific programs throughout the Convening will include (DG) Seminar, centering a theatre-maker and their work as a director and maker in varied mediums, (DG) Pick-Up Class with a creative maker that specializes in a craft-based medium with skills applicable to theatre directors, (DG) Roundtable with several preeminent theatre directors and fellow creative makers from different mediums conversing on the Convening's topic, (DG) Salon, an opportunity for (DG) Members to connect and share community, and (DG) Coffee Chat, a virtual conversation among the (DG) team, Jill Harrison, Sisi Wright, and Brey Ann Barrett, and their reflection on the Convening weekend. Attendees will receive access to (DG)'s Mighty Networks digital platform to continue the conversation and community outside the planned programming and a special (DG) Convening issue of (DG) Circle, (DG)'s digital journal.

This year (DG) is thrilled to be partnering with Swarthmore College's Department of Theater to deepen and diversify the impact of the Convening conversation with multi-generational artists. The Swarthmore Theater community of faculty, staff, and students will be in collaboration with (DG) Convening programming and amplify this year's conversation centering the universality of art-making on their social and community platforms.

Registration is now open on (DG)'s website: Click Here. Registration is free for (DG) members. Public registration fees are sliding scale for non-members. Current non-members who register for the 2023 (DG) Convening will become members for the remainder of 2023 with registration.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
The Naked Stark Brings FALLING UP to Cannonball Festival Photo
The Naked Stark Brings FALLING UP to Cannonball Festival

Falling Up, The Naked Stark's new collaborative dance work will be presented during Cannonball Festival on September 2nd, 8th, and 14th. The interdisciplinary piece features a unique and shiftable set created in collaboration with Evan Dawson, a sound score created in collaboration with Lee Clarke, and short films created by Amalia Colón-Nava.

2
Philly AIDS Thrift to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration for Giovannis Room, Americas Longe Photo
Philly AIDS Thrift to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration for Giovanni's Room, America's Longest Running LGBTQ Bookstore

Join the 50th anniversary celebration of Giovanni's Room, America's longest running LGBTQ bookstore, at Philadelphia AIDS Thrift. Be part of this milestone event honoring the bookstore's rich history and contributions to the community. Don't miss out on the festivities and join the celebration in style.

3
Four Free Outdoor Events Set The Stage For Festival O23 Photo
Four Free Outdoor Events Set The Stage For Festival O23

On August 24, Opera Philadelphia teams up with the East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP) for Center City District's “Arts on Center Stage” in Dilworth Park. Opera singers will give a live concert in the heart of Center City, just outside City Hall.

4
Montco Jazz Festival Returns, Curated By Vocalist Joanna Pascale Photo
Montco Jazz Festival Returns, Curated By Vocalist Joanna Pascale

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board presents their second annual Montco Jazz Festival, an industry-leading entertainment offering that, for 2023, will celebrate female-identifying jazz artists across a variety of genres and styles.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crossing & Ragazze Quartet - "SIN-EATER"
Penn Live Arts (10/14-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# James and the Giant Peach
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-8/05)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Christmas Dinner
Bird-in-Hand Stage (10/26-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare for Kids
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/26-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Family Magic Show
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (7/08-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Negro Ensemble Company - No Policy, No Justice
Penn Live Arts (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Arden Theatre Company (3/07-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Simon Boccanegra
Academy of Music (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Fish
Temple Theaters (11/09-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Girl Live!
Keswick Theatre (10/19-10/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You