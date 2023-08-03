Directors Gathering Announces Convening 2023: Universality Of Art-Making With Nataki Garrett As Keynote Speaker

Directors Gathering (DG), a membership organization that offers theatre directors consistent community, announces the 2023 (DG) Convening: The Universality of Art-Making, with keynote speaker, artistic leader at large, Nataki Garrett, happening virtually Saturday, September 30th - Sunday, October 1st.

Theatre directors, arts-makers, and the extended creative community are invited to explore how theatre directors have the power to enrich their humanity and artistry through exposure to varied expressions of artistic practice. (DG) will offer an inclusive, dynamic, centralized, and welcoming environment for​ theatre directors to convene with their community of peers and colleagues to connect the parallels within the universality of art-making for artists across mediums.

The specific programs throughout the Convening will include (DG) Seminar, centering a theatre-maker and their work as a director and maker in varied mediums, (DG) Pick-Up Class with a creative maker that specializes in a craft-based medium with skills applicable to theatre directors, (DG) Roundtable with several preeminent theatre directors and fellow creative makers from different mediums conversing on the Convening's topic, (DG) Salon, an opportunity for (DG) Members to connect and share community, and (DG) Coffee Chat, a virtual conversation among the (DG) team, Jill Harrison, Sisi Wright, and Brey Ann Barrett, and their reflection on the Convening weekend. Attendees will receive access to (DG)'s Mighty Networks digital platform to continue the conversation and community outside the planned programming and a special (DG) Convening issue of (DG) Circle, (DG)'s digital journal.

This year (DG) is thrilled to be partnering with Swarthmore College's Department of Theater to deepen and diversify the impact of the Convening conversation with multi-generational artists. The Swarthmore Theater community of faculty, staff, and students will be in collaboration with (DG) Convening programming and amplify this year's conversation centering the universality of art-making on their social and community platforms.

Registration is now open on (DG)'s website: Click Here. Registration is free for (DG) members. Public registration fees are sliding scale for non-members. Current non-members who register for the 2023 (DG) Convening will become members for the remainder of 2023 with registration.

