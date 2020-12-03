Daring Diagonal Virtual Museum Opens for Lovers of Art and Architecture

The Daring Diagonal Virtual Museum is an innovative and informative platform now available to art enthusiasts, students, architects, and designers of all stripes looking for a rewarding stay-at-home online art experience. The Museum features 33 galleries filled with striking visuals and fascinating histories. It is the work of renowned Philadelphia architect and art aficionado Joel Levinson.

"Our mission is to explain, and preserve examples of Diagonality worldwide," said Levinson.

The Daring Diagonal Virtual Museum is perfect for families and individuals looking for a virtual escape during this time of social-distancing, especially when many museums are not open, and during the upcoming holidays. Access to the Museum is without charge.

Levinson became intrigued with how artists and designers began using diagonal shapes and angular relationships when he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania (1957-1963). He found it both puzzling and compelling as the use of these unique shapes possessed the potential for foundational change. However, no one was discussing or appreciating this sweeping transformation in all fields of design. Until now.

According to Levinson, "Diagonality has transformed the worlds of architecture, art, and science for the past twelve decades. It has dramatically reshaped the geometry of design and the built environment. Mainstream disciplines such as urban design, fashion, jewelry, fine arts, product design, and popular culture have been influenced by this remarkable phenomenon. Owing to its pervasive impact, Diagonality deserves to be recognized as the Signature Geometry of the Modern Era. It is amazing that this pervasive cultural phenomenon has been hidden in plain sight."

A Museum visit begins with images and leading questions such as: (1) How did we get from this traditional, symmetrical rooftop in Istanbul, Turkey to this asymmetrical, angular rooftop in Vienna designed by Coop Himmelb(l)au? (2) How did we get from this 1880 traditional painting by August Renoir "Luncheon of the Boating Party" with recognizable subject matter to this 1934 modern abstract painting "Study, New York: by John Marin Levinson claims, "Once you understand what the unfamiliar word diagonality refers to, you will see it everywhere."

Information about the museum, including educational programs, and how to support the museum, can be found at https://ddvm.org

