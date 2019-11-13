Dancing Classrooms Philly Teaching Artist Donna J. Boyle Will Host Dance Lesson & Mixed Music Dance Party

On Friday, November 22 from 7:00PM to 11:30PM, dancer and Dancing Classrooms Philly (DCP) Teaching Artist Donna J. Boyle is hosting a Dance Lesson & Mixed Music Dance Party in support of DCP. The event will take place at The Church on the Mall, 500 W. Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, PA, just outside center city Philadelphia.

Dancing Classrooms Philly was launched in 2007, and is based on Dancing Classrooms, the highly acclaimed American Ballroom Theater Company program, created in New York by Broadway dancer and show dance champion Pierre Dulaine. Its mission is to foster self-esteem, social awareness and joy in children by providing the opportunity to learn and perform ballroom dance. DCP serves more than 3,500 5th and 8th grade students each year through in-school residencies, a Saturday Academy program, and an Allstar program.

In addition to the dance party that will include Ballroom, Latin, Swing, Hustle, Line Dancing, Oldies and Pop. the evening will also include a Night Club 2-Step Lesson by Alan Saperstein and Mary Capurso. The event will will benefit DCP's Extra Step School Fund to help schools cover the cost of an in-school residency.

"The [Extra Step School] Fund is so important because we have a number of schools that have provided their students with our programming for years but are having an increasingly difficult time securing the funds. We want to do everything that we can to help these schools cover the costs," said Kate Lombardi, Dancing Classrooms Philly's Managing Director.

More information on the event can be found here.





