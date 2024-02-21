Dancing Classrooms Philly Hosts First Dance Party Fundraiser

Local dance education non-profit Dancing Classroom Philly has announced its upcoming fundraising event, the DCP Dance Party, on Saturday, March 9th, from 7-10 PM at Asian Arts Initiative (1219 Vine Street). The DCP Dance Party will be a fun-filled night of dancing for adults (18+) that supports the organization's transformative in-school and community-based social dance education programs.

Attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of activities, including a beginner-friendly salsa and bachata dance lesson led by Andrew Polunin, DCP's Artistic and Education Director. Following the lesson, the dance floor will open up for an electrifying night of open dancing to a variety of music styles, ensuring there's something for everyone to groove to. In addition to dancing, attendees will have the chance to eat snacks, sip on drinks from the bar, and participate in a raffle featuring an array of exciting prizes, from a dance class membership to axe throwing for a party of eight.

The Event Hall at Asian Arts Initiative is an ADA-accessible venue, and people of all abilities are invited to come and dance at the Dance Party. There is an option to attend virtually for the salsa and bachata lesson.

The DCP Dance Party offers tiered ticketing options, allowing attendees to choose their level of support and enjoy exclusive perks such as complimentary drink and raffle tickets. While there is an option for PWYC (pay what you can) tickets, those who are able to are encouraged to pay at least $30 per person. Tickets for the DCP Dance Party are available now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293446®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FDCPdanceparty?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, with all proceeds benefiting Dancing Classroom Philly.