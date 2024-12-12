DRIVING MISS DAISY Announced At Walnut Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Walnut Street Theatre will present the heartwarming and thought-provoking classic story DRIVING MISS DAISY as part of their 216th season of dreams. The show begins previews on January 7, opens January 15, and runs through February 2.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, DRIVING MISS DAISY is about the transformative power of friendship. Miss Daisy is an elderly Jewish widow who is struggling to come to terms with her diminishing independence. After a car crash, her son convinces her to take on a chauffeur and hires an African American driver named Hoke. Set in Atlanta from the late 1940s to early 1970s, the relationship between Miss Daisy and Hoke changes from one of employer and employee to a deep friendship, as they encounter issues of growing old, race and class in an America fighting for equal civil rights.

Written by Alfred Uhry, the show won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was the first in Uhry's Atlanta Trilogy. It premiered off-Broadway in 1987 and was later staged on Broadway in 2010. The play inspired a screen adaptation starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Directing this production is Walnut Street Theatre Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard. Havard's recent Walnut Mainstage productions include Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Viriginia Woolf?; Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit; Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance; The Humans; God of Carnage; and ART. He has spent his life in theatre as an actor, stage manager, director, managing director and producer. Recognized as one of America's leading theatre producers, he has proudly served America's Oldest Theatre for 42 years.

Under his leadership, the Walnut became a not-for-profit, self-producing theatre, and has gained international recognition as one of America's premier regional theatres. The show also features an outstanding cast of Walnut favorites. Wendy Scharfman (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) portrays the titular Miss Daisy, a fiercely independent and sharp-witted Jewish widow grappling with aging and her own prejudices. Johnnie Hobbs JR. (Thurgood) takes on the role of Hoke, a patient and wise African American chauffeur who brings warmth and resilience to his evolving friendship with Miss Daisy.

Rounding out this talented cast is Scott Greer (Last of the Red Hot Lovers) as Boolie, Daisy's pragmatic and good-hearted son, who juggles his mother's stubbornness with his desire to do what's best for her and often serving as the bridge between Daisy and Hoke. Each of these performers brings a wealth of experience to this intimate and powerful story, and have long been celebrated for their dynamic performances.

The creative team of returning Walnut favorites includes scenic design by Roman Tatarowicz (BEAUTIFUL- The Carole King Musical), lighting design by Ryan O'Gara (Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), sound design by Christopher Colucci (GROUCHO: A Life in Revue), and wig design by Amari Callaway (Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of The Speckled Band). The production's set will transform the Walnut's stage into the world of Atlanta from the 1940s to the 1970s. Don't miss this powerful story about the transformative power of friendship! T

The 2024-25 Season continues with DRIVING MISS DAISY. Previews begin January 7, 2025 and the show runs through February 2, 2025. Open captioning will be available for the Sunday, January 19, 7pm performance.

Comments