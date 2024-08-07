DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL! Starring Jack Taylor To Debut At 2024 Philly Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL! Co-directed and performed by Jack Taylor, with a book and characters by Nora Brigid Monahan and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen, is set to be presented at the Plays and Players Skinner Studio (1714 Delancey St, Philadelphia) running from September 5th-14th as part of the 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Alana Kopelove co-directs.

As president of the drama club and star of every school show, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. When a rival student, Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds as any diva would, with lethal force... Now stuck in the 'Seventh Circle', Hell's most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As we join him and his band for their one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigor in the hopes that he can prove he's repented and can be freed from this eternal, campy torment!

"I am super stoked to get to share Diva: Live From Hell! with all the theatre lovers and haters of Philadelphia! This piece perfectly embodies the spirit of Fringe and I'm thrilled that I'll be returning to the festival as the biggest diva there ever was. Everyone deserves to be a diva at least once in their lives and I'm excited to be part of this incredibly campy love letter to broadway" says performer and co-director Jack Taylor.

This revenge filled solo musical inspired by All About Eve and Sunset Boulevard, will have you laughing from the deepest pits of hell.

Tickets to DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL! are currently on sale by visiting fringearts.com/events/diva-live-from-hell/. Tickets are PWYC with a suggested price of $15.

