DECEPTIONS: A MAGICAL NIGHT OF MYSTERY AND DECEPTION Debuts At The Speakeasy At Vesper Center City

Vesper Center City announces the debut of Deceptions: A Magical Night of Mystery and Deception featuring the many talents of Mervant the Deceptionist. After pivoting during the pandemic, Mervant has become a top celebrity on AirBnb where he booked over 700 virtual performances. Now, he will take his show live and in-person with help from Glu Hospitality and producers Smoke and Mirrors.

This new performance experience will take place in Vesper's hidden speakeasy every Thursday and every Saturday night at 6:30pm, with doors opening at 6:00pm, starting November 18th and 20th. Audiences should come ready to be dazzled with a combination of illusion, deception and mentalism. Seating is intimate and limited to only 40 people at a time, so don't miss your chance to experience this one-of-a-kind show, unique to downtown Philly. Cocktails and small bites are available before, during and after the performance.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for the first two rows of seating. For tickets and more information about the show, visit www.deceptionsphilly.com. For more about Vesper, visit www.vespersportsclub.com. Vesper Center City is located in Center City and Rittenhouse Square, at 223 S. Sydenham Street.

"Deceptions is a brand new entertainment experience that fits exactly with our goal for Vesper and our entire hospitality group," said Glu Hospitality Partner Tim Lu. "Glu Hospitality is all about creating unforgettable experiences and moments that bring together great food, quality cocktails, unique spaces and top notch entertainment. Over the pandemic, we have been working hard to perfect new menus, expand use of our space and launch new programming. During that process, I was celebrating my 40th Birthday and hired magician Danny Archer for the event. Danny is one of the partners in Smoke and Mirrors. We enjoyed the show so much, the two companies began talks about how they could work together and Deceptions was born. We are thrilled to bring something new and exciting to Center City that doesn't currently exist. No one is doing anything like his in Philly, and we are excited to bring something new and different to the market."

Deceptions will bring the mystery and suspense to Vesper's hidden speakeasy with help from artist, entertainer and mentalist Mervant the Deceptionist. Mervant was born, raised and currently lives in Philly. He started to learn magic in his teens and he's been perfecting his craft for over 15 years. He combines music with mind-blowing magic, Mervant's high-energy show features comedy, drama, and interactive audience participation. His ability to entertain everyone makes him one of the most versatile performers working today. Mervant brings a new, fresh and exciting dimension of entertainment .Over the past five years, Mervant has become one of the most sought-after entertainers in the area performing around the world for celebrities and corporations like Philadelphia Eagles, Kesha, Apple, Google, Nike, AirBnb and Sony.

Over the pandemic, Mervant has become a popular celebrity on AirBnb, booking more than 700 performances through the AirBnb's virtual experience section. Now Mervant is back out there performing live, indoors and in-person - and he's ready to dazzle with his first show at Vesper.

The culinary and beverage team will pair new special cocktails made for Deceptions with new and updated cocktails for fall and winter, plus a lite snack menu.

Deceptions will premiere on November 14th and November 16th, and run every Thursday and Saturday this fall and winter. Doors open on Thursdays at 6:00pm and doors open on Saturdays at 5:30pm. Only forty tickets are being sold per performance to ensure the intimacy of this unique event, and so that every seat is up close and personal. Tickets are on sale now for $40 and $50 at www.deceptionsphilly.com. For group reservations and special event inquiries, email deceptionsphilly@gluhospitality.com. Deceptions is for audiences 21 and up only.