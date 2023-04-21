Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Curtis Opera Theatre Presents George Frideric Handel's ARIODANTE

Performances are May 4 through May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 21, 2023 Â 
Curtis Opera Theatre Presents George Frideric Handel's ARIODANTE

The Curtis Opera Theatre's 2022-23 season concludes May 4 through May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Perlman Theater in the Kimmel Center with George Frideric Handel's riveting tale of obsession, desire, and royal intrigue, Ariodante. Based upon Ludovico Ariosto's epic sixteenth-century poem Orlando furioso, this glorious Baroque masterpiece follows the story of Princess Ginevra, daughter of the King of Scotland, and her fiancÃ©, the noble knight Ariodante. Acclaimed director Omer Ben Seadia leads a phenomenal cast of rising young opera stars accompanied by members of Philadelphia's "emotionally provocative" baroque orchestra, Tempesta di Mare, under the baton of renowned conductor David Stern.

Known for her inventive, thoughtful, socially conscious productions, Omer Ben Seadia's clever concept for Curtis Opera Theatre's Ariodante highlights the psychological, action-packed elements of the piece. Her vision is accentuated by a striking backdrop of towering, shifting, candlelit gold panels courtesy of scenic designer and art director Ryan M. Howell, the atmospheric lighting design of Joe Beumer, and stunning, haute couture-inspired costumes by Ryan park, a nod to the opera's elaborate Baroque aesthetic and the sleek silhouettes of the elegant fashion houses of Paris.

This production of Ariodante "centers around personal perceptions and how they are malleable and easily manipulated. These themes are represented on stage by the imagery of veiling and masking," says Ms. Ben Seadia. "The last few years have been plagued by questions of what truth is and how easily the perception of one's self and others can be obscured. Through the twists and turns of this drama, Handel drives the plot forward in a heart-pounding way while also suspending our ability to dive into the psychology of our protagonists. With elegant and edgy designs by this skilled design team, we are bringing powerful images of light and shadow, reflection, and opulence, while highlighting the human form and condition. Finally, the production asks us to consider love as an act of ultimate faith-in ourselves and in others."

As the opera opens, the King of Scotland announces that he has approved the marriage of Ginevra and Ariodante. Rejecting the advances of the loathsome Polinesso, Duke of Albany, the princess confides to her handmaid Dalinda that she is madly in love with Ariodante and now has her father's blessing to marry him. But their blissful wedding plans are thwarted in a cruel twist of fate. Dalinda, infatuated with the duke, is persuaded to impersonate the princess to win his dark affections. Ariodante, believing he has witnessed his fiancÃ©e in the arms of another, is convinced of the lie and becomes distraught and suicidal. Tormented by the perceived betrayal he is despondent and inconsolable.

Amid false accusations of infidelity, the King disowns Ginevra as he hears that Ariodante has tragically drowned in despair due to his daughter's supposed betrayal. Polinesso, in pursuit of the throne, had ordered the court handmaids to murder Dalinda, the only living witness to his sinister scheme. Saved by Ariodante, Dalinda confesses her misdeeds, the two unite to clear the princess's name, and true love is vindicated in this compelling 18th-century opera seria. Conductor David Stern and director Omer Ben Seadia make their Curtis debut leading the cast and members of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra in this fully staged opera, sung in Italian with English supertitles.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Â 



The Barley Sheaf Players to Present THE NICETIES This Spring Photo
The Barley Sheaf Players to Present THE NICETIES This Spring
Community members are invited to join The Barley Sheaf Players' production of The Niceties, written by Eleanor Burgess and directed by Cindy Schneider.
FAT HAM and More Set For the Wilma Theaters 2023-24 Season Photo
FAT HAM and More Set For the Wilma Theater's 2023-24 Season
The Wilma Theater has announced its 2023-24 season, kicking off in November with Fat Ham. Learn more about the full season here!
World Premiere of Paul Oakley Stovalls WRITTEN BY PHILLIS to be Presented at Quintessence Photo
World Premiere of Paul Oakley Stovall's WRITTEN BY PHILLIS to be Presented at Quintessence Theatre Group
Quintessence Theatre Group will conclude Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with a world premiere of Paul Oakley Stovallâ€™s Written by Phillis, directed by Cheryl Lynn Bruce.
Over 80 Festivals, Concerts, Shows & Exhibits Are Coming to Philadelphia This Spring a Photo
Over 80 Festivals, Concerts, Shows & Exhibits Are Coming to Philadelphia This Spring and Summer
When they say there's nothing to do this weekend - they definitely do not mean Philadelphia! The guide to spring and summer will keep you busy every single weekend for the new three months - and give tourists over 80 reasons to visit Philly in 2023.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Curtis Opera Theatre Presents George Frideric Handel's ARIODANTECurtis Opera Theatre Presents George Frideric Handel's ARIODANTE
April 21, 2023

The Curtis Opera Theatre's 2022â€“23 season concludes May 4 through May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Perlman Theater in the Kimmel Center with George Frideric Handel's riveting tale of obsession, desire, and royal intrigue, Ariodante.
The Barley Sheaf Players to Present THE NICETIES This SpringThe Barley Sheaf Players to Present THE NICETIES This Spring
April 20, 2023

Community members are invited to join The Barley Sheaf Players' production of The Niceties, written by Eleanor Burgess and directed by Cindy Schneider.
Philadelphia Young Playwrights and World CafÃ© Live Present A Reading Of Original Student WorkPhiladelphia Young Playwrights and World CafÃ© Live Present A Reading Of Original Student Work
April 20, 2023

Presented in collaboration with World Cafe Live, Philadelphia Young Playwrights is excited to bring the next installment of our Play Development Series! On Saturday, April 22nd, join PYP for a one-time only reading of brand-new student written plays and monologues, directed by local professional theater artists.
Settlement Music School Hosts 115th Anniversary Gala
April 20, 2023

Over the last century (and more) Settlement Music School has had the unique and joyful opportunity to shape the development of numerous generations of students, teachers, and families through providing access to creative arts education, regardless of circumstance. Many students throughout the decades have even contributed to the cycle, bringing their children and grandchildren to study music and dance at Settlement.
FAT HAM and More Set For the Wilma Theater's 2023-24 SeasonFAT HAM and More Set For the Wilma Theater's 2023-24 Season
April 19, 2023

The Wilma Theater has announced its 2023-24 season, kicking off in November with Fat Ham. Learn more about the full season here!
share