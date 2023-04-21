Curtis Opera Theatre Presents George Frideric Handel's ARIODANTE

The Curtis Opera Theatre's 2022-23 season concludes May 4 through May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Perlman Theater in the Kimmel Center with George Frideric Handel's riveting tale of obsession, desire, and royal intrigue, Ariodante. Based upon Ludovico Ariosto's epic sixteenth-century poem Orlando furioso, this glorious Baroque masterpiece follows the story of Princess Ginevra, daughter of the King of Scotland, and her fiancÃ©, the noble knight Ariodante. Acclaimed director Omer Ben Seadia leads a phenomenal cast of rising young opera stars accompanied by members of Philadelphia's "emotionally provocative" baroque orchestra, Tempesta di Mare, under the baton of renowned conductor David Stern.

Known for her inventive, thoughtful, socially conscious productions, Omer Ben Seadia's clever concept for Curtis Opera Theatre's Ariodante highlights the psychological, action-packed elements of the piece. Her vision is accentuated by a striking backdrop of towering, shifting, candlelit gold panels courtesy of scenic designer and art director Ryan M. Howell, the atmospheric lighting design of Joe Beumer, and stunning, haute couture-inspired costumes by Ryan park, a nod to the opera's elaborate Baroque aesthetic and the sleek silhouettes of the elegant fashion houses of Paris.

This production of Ariodante "centers around personal perceptions and how they are malleable and easily manipulated. These themes are represented on stage by the imagery of veiling and masking," says Ms. Ben Seadia. "The last few years have been plagued by questions of what truth is and how easily the perception of one's self and others can be obscured. Through the twists and turns of this drama, Handel drives the plot forward in a heart-pounding way while also suspending our ability to dive into the psychology of our protagonists. With elegant and edgy designs by this skilled design team, we are bringing powerful images of light and shadow, reflection, and opulence, while highlighting the human form and condition. Finally, the production asks us to consider love as an act of ultimate faith-in ourselves and in others."

As the opera opens, the King of Scotland announces that he has approved the marriage of Ginevra and Ariodante. Rejecting the advances of the loathsome Polinesso, Duke of Albany, the princess confides to her handmaid Dalinda that she is madly in love with Ariodante and now has her father's blessing to marry him. But their blissful wedding plans are thwarted in a cruel twist of fate. Dalinda, infatuated with the duke, is persuaded to impersonate the princess to win his dark affections. Ariodante, believing he has witnessed his fiancÃ©e in the arms of another, is convinced of the lie and becomes distraught and suicidal. Tormented by the perceived betrayal he is despondent and inconsolable.

Amid false accusations of infidelity, the King disowns Ginevra as he hears that Ariodante has tragically drowned in despair due to his daughter's supposed betrayal. Polinesso, in pursuit of the throne, had ordered the court handmaids to murder Dalinda, the only living witness to his sinister scheme. Saved by Ariodante, Dalinda confesses her misdeeds, the two unite to clear the princess's name, and true love is vindicated in this compelling 18th-century opera seria. Conductor David Stern and director Omer Ben Seadia make their Curtis debut leading the cast and members of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra in this fully staged opera, sung in Italian with English supertitles.