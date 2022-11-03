Curtains Up On 1st Street Players' New Season, With The Musical CURTAINS

1st Street Players 2022-2023 season, "Breaking Free" officially begins this November with their production of "Curtains," a musical with book by Rupert Holmes, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and original book and concept by Peter Stone.

"Curtains" transports you to the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959. Boston's Colonial Theatre is hosting the opening of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, the entire cast and crew become suspects, and are investigated by a detective who just happens to be a musical theater fan! With glorious tunes, a witty, charming script, and delightful characters, "Curtains" is a hilarious journey. The Broadway production garnered 8 nominations at the 2007 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

1st Street's production is headed up by Director Alicia Brisbois, who along with Assistant Director Taylor Patullo, has been thoroughly enjoying the process of bringing this show to life. "This is the hardest I've laughed in rehearsals in a LONG time! Love this cast and crew- get your tickets now!" Artistic Director Dee Leech loves the show because, "It's two shows in one, both a murder mystery and a musical. "Curtains" is hilarious and full of twists and turns...from the plot as well as the dancers! I love that this show is not afraid to make fun of itself, and allows us to do the same- we ARE a special kind of people known as show people, after all. Don't miss this, it will have you laughing for hours!"

The production will run two weekends at the theater, located at 301 E 1st Street, Birdsboro, PA. Performances are November 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th at 8 pm, and November 20th and 27th at 2 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, and just $10 for children and students with school ID.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207376®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1ststreetplayers.org%2Fshows?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (610) 404-8436.

1st Street Players is a small community theater nestled in the heart of Birdsboro, PA. Since opening our doors in 2015, we have provided top-notch entertainment to our community and surrounding areas. Our goal is to uplift the community through imaginative theatrical productions and transformative educational programming. We strive to foster a safe space for artists and audiences to connect, collaborate, and create.