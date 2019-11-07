Christmas Village At Love Park Season To Feature Entertainment, Menus, Vendors, More!

Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America will once again return to LOVE Park for its 12th season (1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102). From Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28th) through Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24th), with a Preview Weekend on November 23rd and 24th, Christmas Village will transform LOVE Park into an authentic open-air German Christmas market.

Holiday sights and sounds featuring thousands of twinkling lights, festive Christmas decorations, live music and themed weekends are waiting to bring you all the Christmas-time feels. This year, Christmas Village is getting even more instagrammable! Snap that perfect shot with the new tree light installation that will illuminate the outdoor seating area and the beer garden called "The Alm". In addition, look for the return of the 27-foot-tall walk-through holiday gift box "The Present", presented by Bank of America, illuminating the center of LOVE Park, while visitors can make charitable donations to the Fairmount Park Conservancy and Project HOME. Bank of America Charitable Foundation will match individual contributions up to $5,000.00 to each organization.

"We are a proud partner of Christmas Village and "The Present" which offers visitors in LOVE Park an opportunity to help address critical needs in our community," said Jim Dever, Philadelphia market president, Bank of America.

"By matching visitors' donations, we are investing in Philadelphia in order to foster responsible growth and positively impact our community. I can think of no better way to encourage the spirit of giving during the holiday season."



This year "The Present" will have a few exciting upgrades: more lights, plus a dynamic color changing piping to the red ribbon and bow which will be fully interactive. Participants, after donating, can trigger a series of colors, chases and patterns that will race around the ribbon's edges and bring the present to life.



Shoppers will find high-quality international and local gifts along with beautiful decorations, and are invited to warm up with a glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate while enjoying the great variety of European food and drinks. With weekly beer and wine tastings, the Christmas Village Carousel and children's activities, there's something to do for everybody at LOVE Park and around City Hall. Admission is free as always, with food, drink and shopping pay as you go. Spread the cheer by following @philachristmas on Instagram and Twitter, liking Christmas Village in Philadelphia on Facebook, and visiting http://www.philachristmas.com.



Please see below for a full overview of events for the 2019 Holiday season, including market hours, special events, vendor lists, food/drink menus, entertainment rosters, themed weekends and more.



2019 SEASON GUIDE AND GENERAL INFORMATION



1) Hours/Schedule



Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America opens daily, starting on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28th), to coincide with Philadelphia's annual Thanksgiving Parade. The open-air Christmas market will remain open through Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24th. A Preview Weekend will take place on Saturday, November 23rd and Sunday, November 24th.



Daily market hours are Friday through Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm, and Sunday through Thursday 11:00am to 7:00pm. Thanksgiving Day hours are 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Christmas Eve hours are 11:00am to 5:00pm.



2) Connect with Christmas Village



Spread the cheer by following @philachristmas on Instagram and Twitter, liking Christmas Village on Facebook, or visiting www.philachristmas.com. Check the official event hashtag at #philachristmas, tag the Christmas Village location in your post and share your experiences.



3) What's New for 2019 - Summary



* Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America will return to LOVE Park with additional decorations, upgraded layout, and more event space to shop and stroll.



* Christmas Village is getting even more instagrammable! Snap that perfect shot with the new tree light installation that will illuminate the outdoor seating area and the beer garden called "The Alm".



* Try our new and exclusive Holiday beer which can't be found anywhere else.



* Mascot weekend is back! Philly's favorite mascots will visit the market for a parade and dance off in cooperation with "Mascots for a Cure" to raise awareness for childhood cancer. This year, they will be joined by popular children's princesses and characters of "A Moment of Magic"!



* German Games to enrich the German American Weekend with a beer stein holding competition, bratwurst eating contest and Christmas costume contest.



* New vendors e.g local New Liberty Distillery, Really Reel Ginger, Nivas Collection and RD Shadez will enrich the market for the first time. Plus, the Philadelphia Eagles will make their debut at Christmas Village with their original Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop.



* New food options include be a Prosciutto or Salami option for the popular Swiss Raclette Cheese sandwiches, Pennsylvania grown Apple Cider, Tarte Flambee and Cinnamon Rolls.



* Collector mug with a new design for 2019 and a new additional mug shaped like Santa's boot! Also, look for the return of the beer stein that debuted last year and was sold out completely.



4) Returning Traditions - Summary



* Theme weekends full of live music and entertainment

* Preview weekend on November 23rd and 24th to explore the market before Thanksgiving

* A visit from the original German Christkind on December 1st

* An extended Make-A-Wish Foundation program, including Make-a-Wish balloons and a delicious Make-A-Wish cake to help the foundation raise money to grant wishes of children diagnosed with a critical illness.

* Take part in exclusive Wine Tasting Events in partnership with Chaddsford Winery

* Raise a glass at the weekly Beer Tasting Events with Brewery Techne/ Bar Hygge from Fairmount Avenue

* HoHo Happy Hour with food & drink specials every Wednesday from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

* Raclette Cheese Sandwiches and traditional German food like Käsespätzle (soft egg noodles fried with cheese and topped with onions)

* Christmas Village's mascot Phil the 10th reindeer

* Live history lessons for school tours

* Boot stocking event with St. Nikolaus on December 6th

* Friday Lunch Concert Series from noon to 1:00pm

* Furry Friend Fridays with specials for all dogs and visits from PAWS Philadelphia on Dec 6th and 20th

* Well-known German ornament and gift vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt

* Storytimes in collaboration with the Free Library of Philadelphia

* Free live music and performances during weekday evenings



5) ACME Winter Memories



Not only LOVE Park will turn into a Holiday wonderland, but also City Hall Courtyard will transform into ACME Winter Memories. Therefore, Christmas Village will be joined by an additional 15 vendors in the City Hall Courtyard. Also, the beloved Christmas Village Carousel, Presented by ACME Markets, will bring Christmas cheer to young (and old) at ACME Winter Memories. The whimsical, ornate, and grand carousel will give children of all ages a new holiday tradition. The 15 wood carved horses will be joined by five special reindeer and a Christmas sleigh this year for added fun. Rides on the Christmas Village Carousel, presented by ACME Markets, are $3.00 each and FREE on ACME Family Day Wednesdays and all riders get a free Santa Hat, thanks to ACME Markets!



SPECIAL EVENTS



6) Theme Weekends



Look for music, performances, and entertainment to celebrate our themed weekends. Full schedules and additional info can be found here: http://www.philachristmas.com/events



* November 23rd and 24th - Preview Weekend

* November 30th and December 1st - Christkind Weekend

* December 7th and 8th - Mascot Weekend

* December 14th and 15th - German American Weekend

* December 21st and 22nd - Charity Weekend with Make-A-Wish® Foundation



7) Traditional Christkind Ceremony (12/01)



Christmas Village will have its traditional Christkind Ceremony on Sunday, December 1st starting at 3:00pm. Invite your family and friends to come sing along to holiday selections by the Camden Catholic High School Band. You can meet the original Christkind from Nuremberg after she welcomes the new Christmas Village season by reciting her traditional prologue. Grab photos with her as she does her traditional walk of the market. In Germany, she is responsible for bringing Christmas gifts to children, and she won't be coming to the City of Brotherly Love empty handed!



Schedule Christkind Ceremony on Sunday, December 1st - Stage Program and Speakers:



3:00pm - 3:25pm Performance Camden HS Marching Band on stage

3:25pm - 3:30pm Marching Band picks up Christkind and walks along market to stage

3:30pm - 3:40pm Host Julia Rae, former Miss Philadelphia, greets visitors and introduces

speakers

3:40pm - 3:45pm Speech by City Representative

3:45pm - 3:50pm Speech by City Representative

3:50pm - 4:00pm Interview Thomas Bauer, President and Founder of German American Marketing, Inc. & Christmas Village in Philadelphia

4:00pm - 4:05pm Interview Christkind

4:05pm Traditional Prologue by Christkind

4:05pm - 4:30pm Clearview Highschool Choir

4:10pm - 4:20pm Official Photoshoot with Christkind, City Reps & Thomas Bauer



After shoot Christkind strolls along market giving out candy to children

After 4:30pm Regular Stage Performances



8) Official Christmas Village opening and unveiling of the Present, presented by Bank of America (12/02)



Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy have partnered again to bring "The Present"- an interactive holiday attraction - back to LOVE Park.



The larger-than-life Present will sparkle again at the Christmas Village at LOVE Park this holiday season. From Giving Tuesday, December 3 to Tuesday, December 31 (New Years Eve), visitors will be able to experience the dazzling installation and donate to the Fairmount Park Conservancy and Project HOME.



The Present is a glowing, 27-foot-tall, walk-through holiday gift box, featuring a 4-foot decorative bow and five miles of red and white LED lights, consisting of 100,000 bulbs! The Present creates a space for LOVE Park visitors to donate to various causes that will benefit the people and parks of Philadelphia. Bank of America Charitable Foundation will match individual contributions up to $5,000.00 per the organization's listed below through this campaign, the "gift that keeps on giving".



PHILLY'S PARKS: donate to Fairmount Park Conservancy, the non-profit champion of Philly's parks. For more information, visit www.myphillypark.org.



HELP END HOMELESSNESS: donate to Project HOME, empowering individuals to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. For more information, visit www.projecthome.org.



Stop by on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 5:30pm for the official, first lighting of the Present at Christmas Village in Philadelphia 2019. For last year's installation, please see this video.



In addition, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the Fairmount Park Conservancy will be opening its first pop up gift shop as part of Christmas Village. From November 22 thru New Year's Eve, stop by the park's gift shop shipping container to purchase LOVE Park-themed items, such as t-shirts, mugs, winter hats and more, plus there will be another limited release of the LOVE Park granite keepsakes below, made out of the original granite from LOVE Park. All proceeds will benefit the park!



The gift shop will also feature soaps and candles made by Project HOME's Social Enterprise program. The Social Enterprise program is designed to employ residents in a supportive, skill-building environment, and provides an opportunity for residents to develop self-esteem through an encouraging community. All proceeds will benefit the program!



9) Visit from St. Nikolaus (12/06)



Saint Nikolaus plays a major role for German kids during Advent. On the evening of December 5th, German kids clean their boots and put them in front of the door. Overnight, St. Nikolaus comes and stocks the boots with either candy or small gifts for the kids who have been good, or with coals for the naughty ones.



Since St. Nikolaus day is on December 6th, we're going to celebrate this special day in German culture at the market, too. Bring your kids to our boot filling event as St. Nikolaus will fill children's boots with sweet treats at no cost. Every boot that is dropped off at the information booth on December 6th between 11:00am and 3:30pm will be filled with special treats and returned to the child at 4:15pm by St. Nikolaus himself. Afterwards, children will have the opportunity to talk to St. Nikolaus and take pictures with him.



Registration:



In order to accommodate everybody, please sign up your children at event@philachristmas.com by providing the number of children attending the event, their age, and potential food allergies.



10) Mascot Weekend together with returning and new partners (12/07)



Christmas Village will partner up with "Mascots for a Cure" and "A Moment of Magic" to host its big mascot weekend. Bring your little ones and celebrate with your favorite high school, college, sport team and business mascots. The fun starts at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 7th when all mascots will take part in a parade around City Hall, Dilworth Park and Love Park. The parade will be led by Phil, the reindeer mascot of Christmas Village.



Once the parade is over, you have the chance to take pictures with your favorite mascots all around Christmas Village. To finish the day, the mascots will go wild in a Mascot Dance-Off! Be sure to cheer for your favorite and to vote for them.



Christmas Village hopes to see you out there supporting "Mascots for a Cure" in their fight against childhood cancer. For the first time, Mascot Weekend will be accompanied by the wonderful Princesses and Superheroes of "A Moment of Magic". The organization volunteers at children's hospitals and social service institutions to provide creative programming for children with medical vulnerabilities. Donate money into the buckets each mascot is carrying in the parade and during their photospot time. Vote for your favorite college mascot in the dance-off. One dollar donated equals one vote.



Saturday, December 7th:

2:00pm - 2:30pm: Mascot parade around City Hall, Dilworth Park and Love Park

3:00pm - 4:00pm: Photospot opportunities with mascots

4:00pm - 4:30pm: Philly College Mascot Dance Off



11) Lantern Parade (12/14)



The annual St. Martins lantern parade is on December 14th. In Germany, children usually walk with their lanterns in large groups through the cities to honor St. Martin on November 11th. These parades are so much fun for children who can show of their self-decorated lanterns.



Since we are not open yet on St. Martins Day, we will have our lantern parade on Dec 14th in conjunction with our German American weekend. We will start the parade at 5:00pm at LOVE Park, walk across the street to Dilworth Park and the Courtyard and back again to Christmas Village.



All children who would like to participate can get an authentic lantern from Germany at the Info Booth.



If you and your child would like to participate in this great tradition, send an email to event@philachristmas.com with the number of children and their ages. Knowing beforehand how many participants we have will help in coordinating this event! Walk-ins are welcome on Dec 14th to go to the Info Booth and get a lantern for their child!



12) German American Weekend (12/14, 12/15)



To celebrate Philadelphia's rich German American heritage, Christmas Village is welcoming all visitors to the annual German American Weekend on December 14th and 15th. Enjoy traditional German dance performances by the local Schuhplattler Dancers from GTV Almrausch , where performers stomp, clap and strike the soles of their shoes, thighs and knees with their hands held flat. Wash down a delicious Bratwurst with some beer to embrace the full authentic German experience on this side of the Atlantic.



13) German Games at German American Weekend (12/15)



On Sunday, December 15th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, Christmas Village will host its first German Games competition! Contestants can team up in groups or participate as lone warriors in three exciting disciplines: Bratwurst eating contest, beer stein holding competition and a Christmas costume contest! There will be a single and a team competition for each event. The winning individual and team will receive a trophy along with a gift package containing a variety of Christmas Village products. Interested in participating? Sign-up by sending an email with your name and contact details to event@philachristmas.com.



To kick off the German Games, the beer stein holding competition will take place again at Christmas Village in Philadelphia! A beer stein holding competition ("Maßkrugstemmen") is a Bavarian feat of strength and endurance where contestants hold a 1-liter stein of beer (which weighs about 5 pounds) out in front of them at shoulder level for as long as they can. No beer can be spilled, no elbows can be bent, and extended arms must be kept parallel to the ground. Whoever can keep their stein aloft the longest is the winner!



Next point on the German Games agenda: the annual Bratwurst eating contest! It is an amateur competition with no entry fee. Each contestant must eat as many bratwursts as possible within ten minutes. The contestant who eats the most will be declared the winner.



To make the German Games even more fun, the third discipline will be a Christmas costume contest. Dress up as your favorite reindeer, Santa or the Elf on the Shelf to spread some Holiday cheer during German American Weekend! The louder the crowd cheers to your jolly costume, the better - may the team with the loudest cheer win.



Interested in participating as a team in all three disciplines or as a single contestant in one? Sign-up by sending an email with your name and contact details to event@philachristmas.com.



14) Make-A-Wish Weekend (12/21, 12/22)



Together with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the last weekend is once again focusing on the giving spirit that comes along with Christmas time. All month long, our visitors will have the chance to donate by buying a hanger for our Wish Wall, which can be purchased at the info-booth. After writing their personal wish on it, the heart shaped message can be hung up on our Wish Wall to be seen by everyone.



On Saturday, Dec 21, visitors can listen to the wonderful carolers and choirs from Make-A-Wish and try a piece of the delicious Make-A-Wish cake, with proceeds going to help a good cause. Phil, the reindeer mascot of Christmas Village, will help cutting the cake on stage! Also, don't forget to purchase one of our Make-A-Wish balloons to send your wishes on a journey. Get in full Christmas spirit to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation and help the foundation raise money and continue granting the wishes of critically ill children.



15) School Tours and German Culture Lessons



Christmas Village is once again offering classes a wonderful journey through time with merchants, craftsmen, and traders. Explore the history of European Christmas markets from the very beginning to the present day with a professional tour guide.



The tour includes:

* A guided tour through Christmas Village in Philadelphia

* Storytelling in a cozy Christmas atmosphere

* A traditional German lunch

* A sweet treat for every participant

* An interactive quiz where students have the opportunity to explore the market



If you are interested in booking a "Live History Lesson at Christmas Village" this Holiday season, please send an email to entertainment@philachristmas.com.



16) Storytimes in partnership with the Free Library



Every Monday from 11:30am - 12:30pm, the Free Library of Philadelphia will once again bring storytimes to Christmas Village in Philadelphia! A variety of seasonal and holiday books will be read to children of all ages. Seating will be provided for kids and parents to ensure a comfortable cozy experience!



17) Entertainment (Daily)



Look for more live music, concerts, dance performances, children's choirs, big bands, and festive fun, taking place on our stage right in the center of LOVE Park.



Music schedule on the main stage:



* Monday through Thursday - 4:00pm to 7:00pm

* Fridays and Saturdays - 11:00pm to 8:00pm

* Sundays - 11:00pm to 7:00pm



Selected early announced performances include:

Saturday, November 30th, 4:00pm to 5:00pm: Philly Squeeze Accordion Band

Friday, December 6th, 5:00pm to 6:00pm: Penn Band

Sunday, December 8th, 1:00pm to 2:00pm: The Philadelphia Youth Ballet, the performance ensemble of The Philadelphia Dance Academy

Monday, December 9th, 4:00pm to 5:00pm: Northvoice Council High School North

Friday, December 13th, 5:00pm to 6:00pm: New Hope - Solebury High School Chamber Choir

Saturday, December 14th, 11:00am to 12:00pm: St. Thomas Gospel Choir

Saturday, December 14th, 3:00pm to 4:00pm: GTV Almrausch

Sunday, December 15th, 1:00pm to 2:00pm: Holy Ghost Church Choir

Saturday, December 21st, 12:00pm to 1:00pm: Kjersti Long

Monday, December 23rd, 6:00pm to 7:00pm: Nicole Zell



FOOD RELATED EVENTS AND TASTINGS



18) HoHo Happy Hours every Wednesday (12/04, 12/11, 12/18)



Christmas Village in Philadelphia will bring back its special Wednesday night happy hour series called HoHo Happy Hour. Every Wednesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, all visitors are invited to enjoy amazing performers and great food and drink specials. Enjoy hot mulled wine from Chaddsford Winery for $7 including a Christmas Village Mug (refills will only be $4!), $2 off every draft beer and $2 off every Bratwurst with Sauerkraut at the German Grill.



19) Wine Tastings at Christmas Village



Chaddsford Winery is hosting live wine tastings at Christmas Village in Philadelphia every Monday and Tuesday from December 2nd through December 23rd. Experience the charm of a traditional German Christmas market while enjoying samples of Chaddsford's award-winning, locally-produced wine as well as sweet and savory tasting samples from Übel und Sachs Sweets Booth and The Bacon Jams.



Each ticket includes:

* Three wine samples (2 oz. each) from Chaddsford Winery

* Live Wine Tasting

* Food sampler plate including crackers, cheese, chocolate and Bacon Jams

* $5 Coupon towards a bottle of Chaddsford wine bought at the wine tasting

* $5 off all orders over $25 at The Bacon Jams booth

* $1 Coupon towards a product at the German Sweets Booth



Tickets can be purchased via TicketLeap

https://philachristmas2019.ticketleap.com/christmas-village-wine-tasting/ or on-site at the Information Booth.



20) Beer Tastings at Christmas Village



Beer Tasting Events will be back at Christmas Village in Philadelphia to end your Thursdays with a hoppy Holiday feeling! Every Thursday from December 5th through December 19th, visitors have the possibility to enjoy four locally brewed beer samples from Brewery Techne/ Bar Hygge (Fairmount Avenue) as well as a soft pretzel with sweet mustard. One special Beer Tasting will be held on Friday, December 13th, to start the German American Weekend right!



Each ticket includes:

* Beer flight with four beer samples from Brewery Techne/ Bar Hygge

* Soft pretzel with sweet mustard

* Voucher for draft beer valued $5 at Bar Hygge

* $3 credit towards a 16 fl.oz. beer at Christmas Village

* $3 credit towards a bratwurst on a roll at Christmas Village



Tickets can be purchased via TicketLeap

https://philachristmas2019.ticketleap.com/christmas-village-beer-tasting/ or on-site at the Information Booth.



21) Friday Lunch Concert Series



Christmas Village is proud to announce the return of the beloved Black Friday Concert Series! This year, however, look it to go from only a lunch-time concert to an all morning and afternoon event.



The line-up for Black Friday includes:

11:00am - Stage music

11:30am - The Royal Mix

12:00pm - Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus

12:45pm - Jada Fete

1:30pm - Frantastic Noise



Other acts to be announced soon! Also, check back for live music every Friday during December at Christmas Village at LOVE Park. The Friday Lunch Concert schedule will be released soon on www.philachristmas.com/events.



22) Furry Friend Fridays



Bring your four-legged friend to Philadelphia's biggest outdoor Holiday event! On Fridays, Christmas Village transforms into a paradise for dog lovers:



SANTA PAWS

Want to include your furry friend on the Holiday card this season? Come out to the Santa Hut on Fridays all day long to celebrate your pet(s) with us and treat them to a special photo shoot with Santa that they deserve.



FRIDAY SPECIAL AT KYLIE'S CANINE TREATS

The famous dog treat vendor Kylie's Canine Treats spoils every dog visiting his hut on Friday with one free treat, so make sure to stop by! And if that's not enough, all dogs visiting his hut on Fridays will be entered into a drawing where one winner chosen on Christmas Eve will receive a free one year supply of Kylie's Canine Treats.



PAWS PHILADELPHIA

Once again, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) will be coming back to Christmas Village with their furry friends. PAWS is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving Philadelphia's homeless, abandoned, and unwanted animals. Come to Christmas Village to pet the animals and even sign up to take one home. That's right, you will have a chance to adopt a puppy to bring home with you this Holiday season!



PAWS will be at Christmas Village on:

Friday, December 6th from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday, December 20th from 5:00pm - 8:00pm



FOOD AND DRINK



23) Food and drink vendors for 2019



* Raclette Cheese - Swiss Raclette traditional or with prosciutto

* The Alm by Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne - Philadelphia brewed Craft Beer on draught right from Fairmount Ave

* Chaddsford Winery - Hot mulled wines served in Christmas Village collector's mug or wine by the bottle

* German Grill - German bratwursts and potato pancakes served with or without potato salad and sauerkraut

* Bratwurst Grill - German Bratwursts from our Charcoal Grill

* German Spatzle Booth - German Cheese Noodles (Spaetzle)

* Berliner Doner Kebob Booth - Döner Kebap, the original invented in Berlin

* Belgium Fries - Freshly cut Belgium fries

* Chocoidea - special shaped chocolate products

* Crêpes and German Sweets - Fresh handmade Crêpes: sweet or savory! Wide assortment of German Christmas-sweets: Gingerbread, Stollen, Pfeffernuesse - also famous German delicacys like: "Milka", Marzipan, "Kinderschokolade" or fresh marshmallows

* Chocdistro - prepacked chocolate from Europe

* German Sweets - Roasted Nuts from all over the world, chocolate-covered fruits in finest Belgium chocolate, gingerbread-hearts, Magenbrot, cotton candy

* Hot Beverages - Hot chocolates, coffee, tea and apple cider



* Jerky Hut - Jerky Meats



* John & Kira's Chocolates - Gourmet hand-crafted chocolates



* Helmut's Original Austrian Strudel - Helmut's strudel is layers of light puff pastry wrapped with filling



* Mikes Hot Honey - Honey infused with chilies



* New Liberty Distillery - Heritage collection whiskey and New Liberty whiskeys, spirits-related gifts, and other locally sourced products

* Really Reel Ginger - Ginger crumble and beverages

* The Bacon Jams - Spreadable bacon preserve and bacon salt

* Torchbearer Sauces - Tasty condiments sauces

* Waffles - Sweet waffles

* Yummys to Go - Food gifts (jams, toffees) and baskets



SHOPPING

Christmas Village in Philadelphia consists of more than 80 booths and vendors. Within the village, you'll experience a wide variety of seasonal goods that cannot be found elsewhere. Aside from our local vendors, we have German vendors like Käthe Wohlfahrt selling Christmas ornaments, decorations from genuine Erzgebirge, accessories, fashion, jewelry and much more.



24) Vendors for the new season



CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS

* Käthe Wohlfahrt - Käthe Wohlfahrt is Germany's top Christmas ornament and decor company, reflecting traditional German handicraft for over 50 years.

* Gifts from Afar - Russian Christmas ornaments, nested dolls, wooden ornaments, amber jewelry, wooden carved Santas

* Mexican Handcrafts - Mexican Christmas ornaments and gifts

* Unique Ornaments - Glass Christmas ornaments from Egypt

* Christmas Souvenir Ornaments - Holiday ornaments of all shapes and sizes

* Wendell August Forge - Quality metalware and personalized metal ornaments

* Yalynka Décor - Hand painted Glass and Wooden Ornaments and Christmas Gifts from Ukraine and Russia



HANDMADE AND HOME DECOR

* Russ Brown Photography - Framed photo art with Philadelphia motives

* Amazing Light - Colorful shaped lights

* Chopstick Art - Home décor made from chopsticks

* Heimat Berlin - Illuminated paper stars

* Little Marrakesh Bazaar - Handbags and home decor from Morocco

* Lovepop - 3D paper sculpture cards

* Minnie & Moon - Quality products for home and garden

* Natural Olive Wood - Bowls, cutting boards, dishes, mortar and pestles, tableware and spoons made from natural olive wood

* Nepa Bhon - Handmade Works of Art from Nepal

* Peachey's Woodworks - PA Dutch made wood ornaments and puzzles

* Silk Road Traders - Turkish mosaic lanterns, ceramics and artisan crafts, textiles

* The Coaster Mill - Coasters with vintage pictures of New York City, Philadelphia and other cities



FASHION & BEAUTY

* Bella U - Younger Designs and Kids Wear

* Big Skinny Wallet - Thin leather and nylon wallets

* Chez Kiskis - French soap, clocks and tablecloths together with handmade Italian leather gloves

* Chic Afrique Herbals - combination of African materials and ingredients used in conventional cosmetics

* Donegal Importers - Irish capes, sweaters and gifts

* Dr. Silkman's - Natural handmade body emporium

* Felt n Wool - Handmade hats, handbags and paper art from Nepal/Himalaya

* Janette's Designs - Handmade sweaters, ponchos, hats, gloves and scarfs for women and kids

* Just Make Scents - Herbal Packs

* Kashmir Dream - artifacts and accessories made in India, China, and Morocco which include hand-embroidered tapestries and hand-beaded bags and shawls

* Living and Giving - Woolen Sweaters and Accessories

* Neob Lavender - Niagara Essential Oils and Blends

* Norden Arts - Woolens, handmade bags from recycled jute, hemp and cotton from Nepal

* Park & Madison - all natural hand poured soy wax candles with only the finest blends of essential and fragrance oils

* Pook - unique winter apparel

* Sockadelphia - Sox and Humorous Home Decor Signs



GLASS & POTTERY

* I see Spain - ceramic grating plate for garlic, handmade and hand painted by Spanish artisans

* Sanasna Designs - Hand painted Glass



JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES

* Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop - Philadelphia Eagles gifts (hats, ornaments, gloves, scarves)

* Celtic Hearths Bronze - Celtic bronze artworks each with its own symbolism

* Eardivine - Earpins, earcuffs and other fine jewelry

* Edible Birdhouses - Edible birdhouses made from birdseed are eco-friendly, "re-seedable" and beautify your garden while creating a home for birds

* Friction Jewelry - Charm and leaf necklaces, personalized jewelry

* Market 12 - Uniquely designed silver, gold and rose jewelry

* Mistura Timepieces - Unique and contemporary wooden watches and sunglasses

* Moon Glow - exclusive, personalized, one-of-a-kind jewel which contains your birth moon

* Onice - Home & personal accessories i.e. scarves, totes and socks

* Suzette Art Couture - Accessories and home décor

* Tibet Collection - Handmade jewelry from Nepal and India like earings, necklaces & bracelets

* Tommy Conch Designs - Handmade designer sterling silver jewelry

* Wagman Designs - Designer Jewelry



TOYS & GIFTS

* Kylie's Canine Treats - All natural dog, cat and bird treats and accessories

* Momo's Tree House - High quality and educational toys and kids books

* New York Puzzle Co - puzzles,mugs, games and tote bags

* Walking Toys - Walking toys and glass figurines

* Wise Elk - Eco-friendly wooden toys



SPECIAL BOOTH

* Santa's House - Make sure to take your photo with Santa

* Christmas Village Info with German Society of PA - Information about Christmas Village and Partner Promotions. You can buy heart hangers for our Wish Wall here!

* The Christmas Tree Stand - Fresh trees and wreaths



CITY HALL COURTYARD SECTION



* 710 Deep Roots - CBD Products

* Adorned by Aisha - Vintage inspired romantic jewelry

* Avrils Designs - Unique designer clothing

* Boardroom Spirits - Locally distilled clean spirits from nationally recognized Lansdale, PA distillery

* Courtyard Café - Hot chocolates with whipped cream and Philly Fair Trade Roasters Coffee

* Global Craft Market - International crafts curated by the welcoming center for New Pennsylvanians

* Light it Up / Grand Illumination - Light it Up / Grand Illumination

* Lily Lough Boutique - Design jewelry

* Mondepice Spices and Teas - Spices, herbs and teas

* Nivas Collection - Handmade baby and home products with natural materials

* Philly Nuts - Accessories and home décor

* Piggyback Treats Company, LLC - Goods and Treats for Cats and Dogs

* RD Shadez - Handcrafted, unique eyewear made from skateboard and natural wood

* Tarte Flambee and Cinnamon Rolls - Alsace style Tarte Flambee

* Toys + Joys - Kinesthetic aroma TheraPutty

* Wolf's Den - Products to help body, mind and spirit

* Wonder Pax - Neck and shoulder heat packs



NORTH BROAD SECTION

* Artisan Tees - Eco-friendly graphic T-shirts

* Elie Handbags - Fine genuine leather handbags

* Ethnokolor - Wool socks and gloves

* Joanie's Creations - Handmade baby and home decor products

* KCL Leather - Leather products and accessories

* NJ Fairtrade Cooperative - Handcrafted textiles

* Simply Hecgardo - Hand-poured soy candles

* Stoll & Wolfe Distillery - Craft spirits



25) Highlights of the new vendors for 2019



* LOVE Park Container Pop Up Gift Shop (Assortment of gift items) - Project HOME candles and soap, Sales of Love Park branded merchandise with new LOVE Park logo (mugs, magnets, beanies, tote bags, t-shirts, granite keepsakes made from granite from the original LOVE Park - see link for images) - Limited release of 250 of the red logo on white granite ($75) - Additional versions will be on sale as well ($50).

* Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop - Philadelphia Eagles gifts (hats, ornaments, gloves, scarves)

* New Liberty Distillery - Heritage collection whiskey and New Liberty whiskeys, spirits-related gifts, and other locally sourced products

* Nivas Collection - Handmade baby and home products with natural materials

* Really Reel Ginger - Ginger crumble and beverages



26) General Information - Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America



Now in its 12th season, Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America has grown into one of the region's most unique and charming holiday destinations and attractions. Christmas Village, along with the Christmas Village Carousel in the Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard, The Made in Philadelphia Market and other holiday activities on Dilworth Park, has helped attract over one million people annually to Center City District. The economic impact of Christmas Village and its sister festival The Made in Philadelphia Market is felt throughout the city at hotels, restaurants, and retailers - as visitors travel to Philadelphia from the suburbs, from across the country, and from around the world. Christmas Village organizers and the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department expect record numbers for 2019 - with the largest turn-out ever for the market that has been named "Best in America" year after year.



"We are thrilled to welcome back Christmas Village in Philadelphia at LOVE Park," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. "Christmas Village has grown into a must-do family tradition that brings together multiple generations. Each and every year, Christmas Village fills LOVE Park with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, fun attractions and high quality gift items. Christmas Village, together with Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, also offers an outstanding opportunity for Philadelphia small businesses, bringing their local handmade arts and crafts to the largest audience in the region during the holidays. Follow the smell of gingerbread and look for the glowing lights of The Present. On behalf of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, we can't wait to see you in LOVE Park!"



27) Made in Philadelphia Market at Dilworth Park



From Saturday, November 23, 2019 until Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America will be accompanied by the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market (across the street in Dilworth Park). More than 50 local artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries will offer unique selections for gifts and special holiday foods in white, festively lit tents topped with original Herrnhuter Stars. In contrast to the authentic German Christmas Village with international vendors, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market offers a wide variety of arts and crafts from local vendors from the greater Philadelphia area. With such a wide selection, visitors will be sure to find the perfect gift for their loved ones and themselves, like fashionable jewelry and clothes, unique decor and so much more. At the same time, a wide choice of locally-made sweets and foods will be available for visitors' enjoyment, as well as the beautiful Wintergarden presented by TD Bank with an extended seating area, the ice skating at the Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink and the Rothman Cabin, all conveniently located in Dilworth Park. Admission is free, so come by and enjoy the vibrant holiday atmosphere and shop local to find unique gifts for your family and friends!



Made in Philadelphia Market is again presented by Center City District in partnership with the operators of Christmas Village in Philadelphia.



28) Menu for Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market



More sweets and treats are just steps away in Dilworth Park during Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. Visitors are invited to warm up with hot cocoa and hot cider, plus a selection of local craft beer from Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne at Fairmount Avenue. Holiday sweets and foods this year will also include French Toasts and jams, Philadelphia pretzels, French macarons, pickles, sugar cookies, cannoli and more. New this season: Look out for Philly Cheesesteak as the local signature sandwich.



29) Connect with Made in Philadelphia



To find out more info on our vendors and programming, please visit follow @philaholidays on Instagram, visit http://www.madeinphila.com/holiday-market/ or like Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market on Facebook.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You