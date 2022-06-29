Chris' Jazz Café Joins Independent Venue Week's Fifth Annual Celebration in the United States

The legendary Chris' Jazz Café in Philadelphia will be participating in Independent Venue Week 2022, which takes place July 11-17.

This summer, Independent Venue Week brings together venues, fans, rising and established artists, promoters, labels, media, and tastemakers for a series of shows curated by hundreds of independent venues. Celebrating its fifth year stateside, 2022's program highlights locally-owned and operated live performance spaces, such as Chris', that serve as the cultural and economic backbone of major cities and small towns across the country.

"Independent venues like ours are so important to the ecosystem of our city and the live music industry as a whole," said Mark DeNinno, Chef/Owner of Chris' Jazz Café. "Live music is still recovering from a really tough couple of years. We need to support independent venues now more than ever."

The iconic club joins hundreds of stages from across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to showcase the sector's crucial role in the global music industry. These are the local stages that give performing artists a place to hone their craft, develop their stage presence, and launch careers.

"There are no global artists without independent venues providing the first opportunity for them to shine," explains Cecilie Nielsen, Senior Director of Special Projects at Marauder, the firm that runs Independent Venue Week in the U.S. "These businesses are the cultural touchstones of their communities and essential to the global music industry."

Here's the Independent Venue Week lineup at Chris Jazz Café:

Tuesday, July12 - Jake Kaplan Standards Quartet: Plays Miles

Wednesday, July 13 - The Mike Raymond Octet

Thursday, July 14 -- Texas Tenor Quintet

Friday, July 15 - Robin Eubanks All Star Quartet

Saturday, July 16 - Duane Eubanks Quintet

"Dinner and Show packages" and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. "Pay-As-You-Wish" streaming is also available via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183365®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fpaypalme%2FPhillyJazz?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or Venmo: @ChrisJazz-Café.

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019, making it Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesday through Saturday. To learn more or to make reservations, call 215.568.3131 or visit http://www.ChrisJazzCafe.com.

For more on Independent Venue Week (#IVW22), please visit https://independentvenueweek.com/us/.