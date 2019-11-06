Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon Bring 'A John Denver Christmas' to the State Theatre

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon welcome in the holiday season with a special Christmas concert. A John Denver Christmas is a delightful blend of traditional Christmas music with some of your favorite John Denver hits and songs of the season! Winning much acclaim and delighting audiences across the country, Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will bring you home for the holidays with music from an artist that shaped a generation. You'll be reminded of John Denver's popular Christmas concerts and holiday specials as this award-winning band presents an evening of music the whole family will enjoy!

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon return to the State Theatre stage on Thursday, December 5th. Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by 69 WFMZ-TV, 790 AM WAEB, and Edible Arrangements.

Having played coast to coast to ever-growing audiences, including performing with some of John Denver's former band members, friends and family, Boulder Canyon continues to keep alive the music that not only defined a generation, but still resonates today.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon consist of the talents of:

Chris Collins, on guitar, banjo and lead vocals, is a singer-songwriter and recording engineer who also has been selected twice as a Top 10 regional finalist at Folk Festivals in Texas. Chris has also been nominated for two MTM awards for producer of the year and Album of the year, as well awarded for his work as a humanitarian and in volunteerism.

Paul Swanton, on guitar and vocals, is known for his hot guitar picking. He's spent 30 years perfecting most of the guitar licks in the John Denver canon. He completed a John Denver songbook for acoustic guitarists.

Kevin Delmolino, on bass and vocals, has spent more than 35 years as a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist. When he's not playing with Boulder Canyon, Kevin can be heard playing with numerous bands in the Mid-Atlantic region. Alex Mitchell, on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, has toured with the Missouri Repertory Theatre, appeared in the Ted Turner movie "Gettysburg" and played on the soundtrack, appeared on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center, at the Lisner Auditorium and at the Birchmere. His styles traverse Appalachian music, bluegrass, Celtic, Klezmer, ballroom, hot swing and jazz. His first CD, "Chameleon," was released to critical acclaim.

Mark Nelson, on percussion, drums, synthesizer and vocals, recently expanded his musical pallet to include a more modern software-based percussion instrument, the Zendrum. Mark is an accomplished musician and vocalist who also can be found playing with various artists in the Frederick, Maryland area.

Bill Powell, on piano and keyboard, who holds his master in music and doctorate in organ performance from Shenandoah University. Dr. Powell is an adjunct instructor of piano at Hood College. He's immersed in Christian music as music director at several churches in Maryland.

Alexander Mitchell, on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, started playing fiddle in 1978 after hearing bluegrass music. Since then he has been cultivating such diverse styles as Appalachian, bluegrass, Klezmer, traditional roots dance music, ballroom, hot swing, and jazz.





