Choral Arts Philadelphia Appoints Dr. Donald Meineke as New Artistic Director

Choral Arts Philadelphia (Choral Arts), Philadelphia’s premier choral ensemble since 1982, has announced the appointment of Dr. Donald Meineke as its new Artistic Director. With his exceptional talent and extensive experience as a conductor, organist, tenor, and recitalist, Dr. Meineke is poised to lead the ensemble into a new era of artistic excellence. This announcement follows the transformative 19 year tenure of Artistic Director, Matthew Glandorf, who skillfully led Choral Arts with an early music focus. Choral Arts bids Matt a heartfelt and fond farewell as he returns to Germany to accept an exciting new position with the Lutheran church.

As the new Artistic Director for Choral Arts, Dr. Meineke is continuing a musical journey that is a testament to his dedication and passion. Hailed as a "fresh voice on New York's musical scene" by The New Yorker, he has performed with esteemed local, national, and international ensembles. As the Director of Music and organist for the historic Church of the Holy Trinity on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, he has nurtured a deep connection to Philadelphia’s musical heritage.

"I am honored to join Choral Arts Philadelphia as its new Artistic Director," expressed Dr. Donald Meineke. "I am excited to build upon the ensemble's long tradition of excellence while expanding new musical collaborations and growing its musical footprint. My mission, in addition to offering beautiful choral music in Philadelphia, is to create transformative experiences through relationships, mentorship, musical storytelling, and community engagement."

Choral Arts Philadelphia has been an integral part of Philadelphia’s musical community since 1982. Celebrating its 41st anniversary, the ensemble showcases local talents of both professional and vocational musicians through the performance of Western classical and early music while also commissioning and performing new works. Its dedication to musical excellence, historically informed performance practices, and diverse repertoire has garnered Choral Arts a stellar reputation and loyal following.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Donald Meineke as our new Artistic Director," stated Michael Meloy, Board President of Choral Arts Philadelphia. "Dr. Meineke’s artistic vision, remarkable talent, and commitment to collaboration align perfectly with our mission and will enable us to build on the wonderful artistic legacy that Matt Glandorf fostered during his tenure with Choral Arts. We will miss Matt very much as he embarks on remarkable pursuits in Germany, but with Dr. Meineke at the helm, we are excited for the future of Choral Arts Philadelphia and the incredible music-making that lies ahead."

Under Dr. Meineke's leadership, Choral Arts will continue to commission and premiere captivating choral works, collaborate with renowned artists, and inspire audiences with extraordinary performances. The ensemble remains dedicated to engaging the community and building an appreciation for the choral art form and that is seen in Choral Arts's 2023-24 season announcement:

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.