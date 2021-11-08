Charter Arts to Present 30 NEO-FUTURIST PLAYS FROM TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present the hit show "30 Neo-Futurist Plays from Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes)" by Greg Allen. This production is directed by Kim Carson and features an exceptional cast of young actors.

The production includes lighting design by Ellen Schmoyer, scenic design by Peter Wrenn-Meleck, and sound design by Carlo Acerra.

Having opened in 1988 and still playing today as the longest running show in Chicago history, "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind" is an ensemble experiment in presenting "30 Plays in 60 Minutes." Each two-minute play is performed in random order with an interactive audience. An onstage 60-minute timer keeps everyone honest. This collection of 90 comic, tragic, political, personal, and abstract plays allows the cast to explore many themes and it gives the audience the chance to be part of the fun as its members call out numbers that then correlate with a play and the cast hit "Go"!

Christopher Cantelmi, Charter Arts' Artistic Director of Theatre, shares his thoughts on selecting this play for the school's theatre season: "I chose this play because I wanted a piece that spoke to the essential nature of theatre. One that recognizes and focuses on the intimate, immediate and shared experience of performer and audience. For this show, particularly, there is no anonymity for an audience member. Every individual has a consequence in the room. Also, this show is FUN!"

Evening performances will be held November 10-13 at 7 PM and a matinee performance will be held November 14 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available for purchase online or at the door. For ticket information, visit, www.CharterArts.org. Content advisory for mature language and themes. The cast will wear special plastic performance masks. Masks are also required for audience members.

The Charter Arts Theatre Department offers a pre-professional training program at the high school level. The department's curriculum is to provide students with the skills that they will need to move on to competitive college programs as well as professional theatre experiences. Classes are designed to encourage students to create imaginative and compelling characters, to regard their voices and bodies as creative instruments, to expose them to theatrical literature, and to instill in them a sense of respect and professionalism for the art form that will stay with them throughout their lives.

For more information, visit www.CharterArts.org.