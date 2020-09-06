Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia Announces Musical JewelBox

The Musical JewelBox series begins next Sunday, September 13 at 4pm on the orchestra's YouTube channel. ​​​​​​​

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia has announced its Musical JewelBox series to connect you to the great artists that bring your favorite composers to life. Throughout the Fall, you can find performances and conversations with extraordinary guests, composers, conductors, and musicians live-streamed to the orchestra's YouTube channel.

Explore Mozart's Violin Concerti and how his violin writing matured over two decades with Bella Hristova. David Hayes dives into Shostakovich and Schubert, and why he's looking forward to pairing them in his Death and the Maiden program. Embrace the essential English sound of The Lark Ascending with Elena Urioste, and how it sits along the other towering British violin works of its time.

