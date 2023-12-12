Celebrate The Season With Theatre Horizon's Holiday Gospel Concert

Experience the warmth of the season with Theatre Horizon as the company explores the soulful sounds of gospel and celebrates togetherness at their Holiday Gospel Concert. Led by Theatre Horizon favorites Jessica Johnson and Garrick Vaughan, this unique, one of a kind event runs now through December 17.

"There is nothing like Gospel Music," notes director Jessica Johnson. "There is a song for every circumstance and for everyone. My hope for audiences is that whether they are regular churchgoers or just want to hear amazing music that they walk away with new ideas about the world and experience a moment of transformation. "

Audiences will immerse themselves in the spirit of a vibrant community choir, featuring a number of Norristown residents. The evening will allow both performers and audience to make a joyful noise together, embracing the spirit of the holiday season.

Tickets range from $15-$75 and are available at Click Here.