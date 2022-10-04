Cast Announced for DEATH OF A DRIVER Regional Premiere at InterAct Theatre Company

InterAct Theatre Company will begin its 2022-23 season with DEATH OF A DRIVER, a "regional premiere" by the author of InterAct's critically acclaimed, award-winning HOW TO USE A KNIFE, Will Snider. DEATH OF A DRIVER marks InterAct's 1st live production of their 35th Anniversary Season.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Death of a Driver by Will Snider *Regional Premiere* October 28 - November 20, 2022

A young and ambitious engineer moves to Kenya to build a critical highway and improve the country's infrastructure with help from a local insider. But national politics and tribal feuds make the road to a more equitable society very bumpy.

"We are excited to kick off our 35th Anniversary season with an incisive play by Will Snider, author of our 2017 hit production of HOW TO USE A KNIFE. Inspired by Snider's years working in Kenya, DEATH OF A DRIVER examines the unanticipated personal and political consequences of Americans' meddling in foreign affairs."

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

DEATH OF A DRIVER will be directed by Charlotte Northeast Actor (They've All Gone & We'll Go Too), Director (You Shouldn't Be Doing What You're Doing On That Ladder), and stars Akeem Davis (A Doll's House, Gem of the Ocean, A Streetcar Named Desire) as Kennedy, Hannah Gold (Don Juan Comes Home from Iraq, Coriolanus) as Sarah. Barrymore Award nominee, Marie Laster will design the set, along with lighting designer Drew Billiau, sound designer Larry Fowler, and costume designer Asaki Kuruma.

Will Snider (Playwright) is a playwright from Washington, D.C. His play HOW TO USE A KNIFE received a Rolling World Premiere through National New Play Network, won Philadelphia's Barrymore Award for Outstanding New Play, and was a finalist for a PEN Center USA Literary Award. His work has been developed at MCC Theater, NNPN National Showcase of New Plays, The Kennedy Center, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Salt Lake Acting Company, SERIALS @ theflea, the claque, and Makehouse.

Charlotte Northeast (Director) is a native of Victoria, BC, Canada and a graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City. She is an Artistic Associate for the Philadelphia Artists' Collective (PAC), and played the title roles in The Duchess of Malfi, Mary Stuart, and The White Devil; appearing in Changes of Heart and Timon of Athens. As a director for PAC: Creditors, Fair Maid of the West and Maria Marten. In Philly, she has worked as an actor with: Act II Playhouse, Theatre Horizon, Theatre Exile, New City Stage, Passage Theatre, InterAct, Lantern Theatre, Azuka, Montgomery Stage, Shakespeare in Clark Park, Orbiter 3, and the Walnut Street Theatre. She is a proud recipient of two Barrymore Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress for Skin in Flames (InterAct) and Emma (Lantern). As a teaching artist, she has worked with Lantern Theatre Company, Rutgers-Camden, Curio, Theatre Horizon, and Shakespeare in Clark Park; she also provides cast-wide and solo coaching for dialects and acting. For further info, please visit: www.charlottenortheast.com.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS AROUND SETTLEMENTS

InterAct produces plays that provoke conversation, so the company will once again offer audiences the opportunity to go deeper with post-show discussions through our Speaker Sundays (following the Sunday matinee performances on Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20). In celebration of our 35th Anniversary, we are adding Speaker Saturdays (following the Saturday matinee performance on Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19) and Company Conversations will continue (following Wednesday and Thursday nights on Nov. 9, 10, 16, and 17).

Masking will be required for all InterAct performances. We will be monitoring the Philadelphia Department of Health for recommended protocols. Please check our website and social pages closer to the season for updates. Patrons must also wear masks at all times for indoor performance events. This season we're also introducing Social Distance Days. For the following dates we will operate at 60% capacity, and keep spaces empty between individuals or parties.

Death of a Driver - Saturday, Oct 29 at 8pm | Friday, Nov 4 at 8pm | Thursday, Nov 10 at 7pm.

What else is new? Concessions are back, this time with ice cream from Scoop Deville available for purchase! We are also giving away FREE ice cream to anyone who comes to our shows during all PREVIEWS for SEASON 2022-23. Additionally, we now have BUDDY PASSES & DINING PARTNERS.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & INFORMATION

DEATH OF A DRIVER runs for 18 performances, from Oct 28 - Nov 20, 2022, as follows:

Wednesday - Thursday @ 7pm

Friday - Saturday @ 8pm

Saturday - Sunday @ 2pm

Performances take place at the Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, located at 302 S. Hicks St. (between 15th & 16th and Spruce & Pine, and run Oct 28- Nov . More information about the show and tickets can be found here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201014®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interacttheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All attendees will be required wear a mask. For more about COVID safety at the Drake, please see our box office policies: boxoffice@interacttheatre.org

UPCOMING PRODUCTIONS

InterAct's next production of the 2022-23 Season will be Stephanie Satie's THE LAST PARADE, running Jan 27- Feb 19, 2023. This moving story follows three generations of a Russian Jewish family living in Kyiv in a post-Soviet Ukraine in 1995. Will they emigrate to America or Israel. And wherever they go, will they stay together?

ABOUT INTERACT THEATRE COMPANY

Now in its 35th Season, InterAct is a theatre for today's world, dedicated to producing new and contemporary plays that explore the social, political and cultural issues of our time, and to improving the regional climate for new plays. Founded in 1988 by Producing Artistic Director Seth Rozin, InterAct's work is driven by four core values: artistic risk, civic engagement, diversity and collaboration.