CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

The all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will embark on a nationwide tour later this year. Igniting joy and wonder across the country, “Holiday Wonderland” is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Tickets go on-sale Friday, July 21, 2023, visit Click Here for more information.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our 2023 'Holiday Wonderland' tour,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque shows to be enchanted with our all-new production with new music and new acts from around the world. We hope it will create wonderful memories for all to share.”

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing, visit Click Here.

Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Music Holiday Wonderland!

2023 Tour Dates

11/17 Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

11/18 Burnsville, MN Ames Center

11/19 Bemidji, MN The Sanford Center

11/20 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

11/21 La Crosse, WI La Crosse Center

11/22 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theater

11/24 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

11/25 Rockford, IL Coronado Theater

11/26 Grand Rapids, MI Forest Hills Fine Arts Center

11/28 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

11/28-29 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino & Resort

11/30 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Event Center

12/1 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond

12/1 Folsom, CA Harris Center

12/2 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

12/2-3 Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort Southern CA

12/5 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

12/6 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall

12/7 Verona, NY The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino

12/8 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

12/8 Maricopa, AZ Harrah's Ak-Chin

12/9 Santa Fe, NM Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

12/9-10 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort

12/10 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre

12/12 Shippensburg, PA Luhrs Center

12/12 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center

12/13 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

12/13 Colorado Springs, CO Pike's Peak Center

12/14 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

12/15 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena

12/17 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium

12/18 Wichita, KS Century II Concert Hall

12/20 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

12/20 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center

12/21 Melbourne, FL King Center

12/22 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/22-23 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House

12/23 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/24 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

About Cirque Musica

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Cirque Musica Querida-The Official Celebration of Juan Grabiel, Cirque Musica Symphonic, Heroes and Villains, and more, Cirque Musica shows are ground-breaking productions guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages. For more information visit, Click Here

Photo Credit: TCG Entertainment

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.