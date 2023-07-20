CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

Tickets go on-sale Friday, July 21, 2023.
POPULAR
The all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will embark on a nationwide tour later this year. Igniting joy and wonder across the country, “Holiday Wonderland” is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Tickets go on-sale Friday, July 21, 2023, visit Click Here for more information.
“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our 2023 'Holiday Wonderland' tour,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque shows to be enchanted with our all-new production with new music and new acts from around the world. We hope it will create wonderful memories for all to share.”
Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing, visit Click Here.
Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Music Holiday Wonderland!
11/17 Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
11/18 Burnsville, MN Ames Center
11/19 Bemidji, MN The Sanford Center
11/20 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
11/21 La Crosse, WI La Crosse Center
11/22 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theater
11/24 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater
11/25 Rockford, IL Coronado Theater
11/26 Grand Rapids, MI Forest Hills Fine Arts Center
11/28 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace
11/28-29 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino & Resort
11/30 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Event Center
12/1 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond
12/1 Folsom, CA Harris Center
12/2 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre
12/2-3 Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort Southern CA
12/5 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
12/6 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall
12/7 Verona, NY The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino
12/8 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
12/8 Maricopa, AZ Harrah's Ak-Chin
12/9 Santa Fe, NM Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
12/9-10 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort
12/10 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre
12/12 Shippensburg, PA Luhrs Center
12/12 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
12/13 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
12/13 Colorado Springs, CO Pike's Peak Center
12/14 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall
12/15 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena
12/17 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium
12/18 Wichita, KS Century II Concert Hall
12/20 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater
12/20 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center
12/21 Melbourne, FL King Center
12/22 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/22-23 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House
12/23 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/24 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Cirque Musica Querida-The Official Celebration of Juan Grabiel, Cirque Musica Symphonic, Heroes and Villains, and more, Cirque Musica shows are ground-breaking productions guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages. For more information visit, Click Here
Photo Credit: TCG Entertainment
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos
|Rocco & A Special Guest
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (8/05-8/05)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (7/22-7/22)
|Welcome Back My Friends - The Return of Emerson, Lake, & Palmer
Keswick Theatre (7/28-7/28)
|Aoife O'Donovan - Special Guest Yasmin Williams
Penn Live Arts (10/21-10/21)
|13!
The Newtown Theatre (8/03-8/06)
|Memphis
Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (8/04-8/05)
|Morning After Grace
Montgomery Theater (9/07-10/01)
|American Girl Live!
Keswick Theatre (10/19-10/19)
|Together Off-Broadway: Merman & Martin
Montgomery Theater (7/13-7/23)
|Rhys Darby
Keswick Theatre (10/17-10/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You