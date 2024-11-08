CIRCUS POP! THE GIANT BUBBLE SHOW Announced At The Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, presents Circus Pop! The Giant Bubble Show, for one night only, on Thursday, November 21st, 2024, at 7:00 PM, featuring the extraordinary talents of Logan Jimenez.

Prepare to be mesmerized by this thrilling, one-man extravaganza that combines world-class bubble artistry, magic, circus skills, and comedy, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for children and adults of all ages.

In this sixty-minute performance, Logan Jimenez will transform ordinary bubbles into a unbelievaBUBBLE show. Audiences will be spellbound as Logan creates a spectacular volcano on stage that erupts bubbles, contorts himself through a tennis racket, places six individuals inside of a single bubble, and creates a bubble snowman that flies over the audience.

Perfect for children, parents, and grandparents alike, Circus Pop! The Giant Bubble Show promises to delight and entertain audiences of all ages. With stunning visuals and exceptional talent, this production is sure to become a new holiday favorite for the entire family. "This show is truly the only show of its type in the world today," exclaimed Logan Jimenez. "I can't wait to share this magical journey with the audience. It doesn't matter if you are two or one hundred and two. Everyone loves bubbles, and I guarantee you that you have never seen bubbles like this before!"

Tickets are $13.00 each. Meal and a show tickets are $43.00 (ages thirteen and up), and $28.00 (children, ages four to twelve years old). For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org.

