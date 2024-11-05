CHRISTMAS IN THE CATSKILLS 2 Announced At Act II Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, a holiday cabaret, “Christmas in the Catskills 2: A Star is Borscht.” The production stars Act II Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite.

Previews begin December 3, 2024 and the production opens Friday, December 6, 2024. The production runs through Sunday, December 29, 2024.

“Christmas in the Catskills is a verbal tornado of humor from some of comedy's greatest legends…The laughter begins with the very first line and never stops.” – The Delco Culture Vultures

The production is a sequel to the 2023 holiday cabaret, “Christmas in the Catskills” which enjoyed a sold-out run. This follow-up sees Tony Braithwaite return to celebrate the best of the Borscht Belt with comedic vignettes paying homage to Henny Youngman, Rodney Dangerfield, Joan Rivers, and many, many more. With musician Dan Matarazzo on the piano, “Christmas in the Catskills 2: A Star is Borscht” promises to be a hilarious evening of stories, jokes, and songs.

“The reception to the original ‘Christmas in the Catskills' was tremendous,” said Braithwaite, “and Act II audiences have been clamoring for more. We're thrilled to bring this very special show back to not only revisit some of the best loved material from the Catskills' legends but also provide a showcase for some material that will be new to audiences.”

The legacy of the Catskills comedians continues to leave a huge impact on Braithwaite who has been performing stand-up comedy since he was 13.

“Night after night it was an honor to channel those performers and see how genuinely timeless this decades-old humor still connects with our patrons,” Braithwaite said.

Behind the scenes, Patricia G. Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Nick Cardillo the Assistant Director, Meghan Jones the Scenic Designer, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, Carolyn Dixon the Props Master, and Eliot Curtis the Scenic Artist. The production also includes interviews with Act II patrons recounting their own memories of the Catskills resorts filmed and produced by Patrick Dolan of ProCineUsa.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Since 2012, Tony Braithwaite has served as Artistic Director.

