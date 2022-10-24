Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Burlington County Footlighters Presents OTHER DESERT CITIES

Performances run November 4 - November 19, 2022.

Register for Philadelphia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 24, 2022  

Burlington County Footlighters Presents OTHER DESERT CITIES

Burlington County Footlighters continues its 2022-23 season with the fiercely funny but dark family drama Other Desert Cities. The Jon Robin Baitz penned play was a Pulitzer finalist in 2012. BCF Artistic Director Alan Krier directs the production which runs November 4 through November 19.

Brook Wyeth, a budding novelist, returns home for Christmas to visit her conservative California family after six years living on the east coast. When she announces the book that she is about to publish is actually a memoir exploring a dark and tragic event in the family's history, the holiday reunion quickly loses its yuletide cheer.

Baitz, who has also written for TV (Brothers & Sisters, The West Wing) "wondered about the hubris in the act of writing about people who are actually living, and I thought so many people do this and so few people get to respond to it really," he explained in an interview. "There are so many great memoirs and they're also absolutely unreliable in the fundamental sense. It came from my sense of trying to either expiate or make sense of my life as a writer up until now and the potential damage that I've been party to or done."

Other Desert Cities is a true family affair that contains elements with which every audience member should be able to relate on some level. Sara Stepnowski who plays Brooke, is making her BCF debut. The PA based actress has performed mostly in comedies. When asked what drew her to this role she said, "performing comedy is a lot of fun, and the laughter of the audience is immediately gratifying and validating. But, as an actor, I also crave the complexity and emotion that comes with doing a drama." She went on to say, "The play is set in 2004 and examines the dynamics of one family in particular but the issues and themes that arise are timeless and practically universal. I think that almost everyone can relate to the joys and challenges of being in a family. Other Desert Cities is a profound play and I hope our audiences will come away from the show feeling moved and maybe even a little bit changed as a human."

The cast includes BCF veteran Val Brothers as Polly Wyeth, and Tom DiNardo as Lyman Wyeth, returning to the BCF stage for the first time since 2006 when he played Joe Keller in All My Sons. Rounding out the cast are Alec Thomas Robin as Trip Wyeth, and Lisa Croce as Polly's sister Silda.

WHAT:
Other Desert Cities
by Jon Robin Baitz

WHEN:
November 4 - November 19, 2022

TIMES:
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 8:00pm
Sunday, 2:00pm

WHERE:
Burlington County Footlighters, 808 Pomona Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077

TICKETS:
All tickets are general admission: $20
856-829-7144
bcfootlighters.com


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


PlayPenn Adds Three New Philadelphia Playwrights To The FoundryPlayPenn Adds Three New Philadelphia Playwrights To The Foundry
October 21, 2022

PlayPenn previously announced their intent to further integrate The Foundry into the day to day workings of the institution.
MAC BETH Adapted By Erica Schmidt Opens at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts TonightMAC BETH Adapted By Erica Schmidt Opens at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Tonight
October 21, 2022

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present 'MAC BETH' adapted by Erica Schmidt from MACBETH by William Shakespeare, October 21-23, 2022. The production is directed by Christopher Cantelmi and features an exceptional cast of young actors.
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City TourJustin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City Tour
October 21, 2022

Kiki & Herb: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? runs Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 11. Hot off the heels of their sold-out run at Brooklyn Academy of Music last year, this tour will be Kiki & Herb's first shows out of NYC since 2007.
Opera Philadelphia Films Coming To Five Movie Theaters This FallOpera Philadelphia Films Coming To Five Movie Theaters This Fall
October 20, 2022

 Following the success of September's Festival O22 presentation of live opera productions alongside opera films, “redefining opera on stage and screen” according to the Wall Street Journal, Opera Philadelphia will bring its renowned films to five regional movie theaters, offering audiences an opportunity to appreciate the intersection of two art forms.
Curio Theatre Company Begins 2022-2023 Season With GIDION'S KNOTCurio Theatre Company Begins 2022-2023 Season With GIDION'S KNOT
October 20, 2022

Curio Theatre Company begins the season with a play that deals with an incredibly timely issue that is currently in the headlines. Curio begins the season with Gidion's Knot, a play that brings to light the question of who, if anyone, is responsible when a juvenile makes a tragic decision.