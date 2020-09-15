Bucks County Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show Returns With Didi Cohn, Linda Lavin and More

Tune in this Sunday night, September 20 at 7 p.m.

"Playhouse Live!," the 30-minute, free Virtual Variety show produced by Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, streams again this Sunday night, September 20 at 7 p.m. with an all-new program and added musical performances.

Hosted by the Playhouse's trio of Tony-award winning producers (Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler), this week's installment will be co-hosted by television, stage and film actress, Didi Conn ("Grease!").

The Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show features performances and interviews with notable writers, directors, designers, and actors as well as acoustic performances from Playhouse artists and remembrances from Playhouse alumni.

Highlights of this week's show include an interview with Conn about her experiences filming the blockbuster musical "Grease!" Tony-winning actress, Linda Lavin, will introduce you to her latest character, internet sensation Yvette Slosch. "Frozen's" Mason Reeves and Playhouse favorite Sky Seals ("Million Dollar Quartet") will provide musical performances. Richard Riaz Yoder ("Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway and the Playhouse's "Ain't Misbehavin") will tap to Fats Waller's "Honeysuckle Rose."

"Playhouse Live!" is line-produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman and made possible with support from the Playhouse Annual Fund and Re-opening Campaign donors. The Playhouse is especially grateful to season support from Bank of America. Please check the website for upcoming dates and the Virtual show at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.

