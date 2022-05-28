Bucks County Playhouse Youth Company is Searching for Boys 13-18 for Production of ALiEN8

Bucks County Playhouse Youth Company is accepting video audition submissions for five male roles (ages 13-18) for their upcoming production of "ALiEN8." Audition submissions should include the following: auditioner's name and age, singing 16-32 bars of any song, as well as reading each audition scene as Ethan, Zach, Brasfield, and Ray Berry. Contact Ellen Gallos, Assistant Director of Education, at ellen@buckscountyplayhouse.org for scene materials as well as to submit audition videos.

The roles that are being cast for this production include:

ETHAN: male, student, a bit of an internet conspiracy theorist. Vocal Range: Baritone, A2 - E4

ZACH: male, student, whatever his sexuality is, he hasn't figured it out yet. Vocal Range: Tenor, D3 - Ab4

BRASFIELD: male, guidance counselor. Tries to do the right thing. Vocal Range: Tenor, C3 - A4

RAY BERRY: male, Zach's father, used to be a semi-famous rock star. Vocal Range: Rock Tenor, C#3 -F#4

Walter/Ensemble: male, featured ensemble

Performances will be on Thursday, August 4, Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6. at 11 am and 7 pm on the main stage at Bucks County Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

About "ALiEN8", a musical about being human:



A buried secret and a community determined to keep it that way. A catastrophe that twists, breaks, and reshapes every facet of their lives. A mysterious stranger who seems to know them better than they know themselves.

Introducing "ALiEN8," a new contemporary musical written in the style of "Dear Evan Hansen," "Be More Chill," and "Heathers," that tells the story of a wounded town reckoning with their shame and finding connection through forgiveness. ALiEN8 challenges us to think deeply about who we really are, who we want to be, and how to reconcile differences between the two.

Written by David Lee White and Kate Brennan, "ALiEN8," developed with and written for teenagers, speaks to intergenerational views of gender, identity, and inclusion within an anthem of belonging, love, and acceptance.

ABOUT PLAYHOUSE YOUTH COMPANY

The Bucks County Playhouse Education Program is inspired by the theatre's 83-year history of pairing young artists with professional artists: the Broadway producers, actors, directors, choreographers, and designers who are in residence and who form the professional company work directly with students of all ages in the time-honored tradition of classic apprenticeship and conservatory programs. Now in its 9th year, Playhouse Youth Company is a free, five-week conservatory for teens 13-18 who are selected by audition. It was created for students with a strong passion and facility for the performing arts who may not otherwise have the opportunity to receive intensive theatre training.

