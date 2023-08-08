Bucks County Playhouse Launches “Stay And Play” Partnerships

With the 2023 summer season in full swing at Bucks County Playhouse, the iconic New Hope theater recently announced new partnerships to create travel packages with several area boutique hotels and inns.

The all-new "Stay and Play" packages are designed to provide an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts and visitors alike. The packages combine top-notch performances with luxurious accommodations, making for the perfect getaway in picturesque Bucks County.

The packages and marketing partnerships are made possible through a grant from The Bucks County Tourism Grant Program.

"We are delighted to introduce our 'Stay and Play' packages, combining the best of both worlds - extraordinary theater and a chance to explore the scenic beauty of Bucks County," says Adele Adkins, Managing Director at the Bucks County Playhouse. "These packages are carefully curated to provide an exciting blend of entertainment and hospitality, allowing our guests to create lasting memories — including a special evening of entertainment at the Playhouse."

“Visit Bucks County is always seeking new ways to drive overnight visitation to the area. We are excited to promote packages that will provide visitors the opportunity to stay and enjoy all that Bucks County has to offer. We encourage tourism partnerships, such as this, to help increase economic impact,” says Paul Bencivengo, President and COO of Visit Bucks County.

The inaugural partnership includes packages with Ghost Light Inn, River House at Odette’s, The Logan Inn and The Wedgewood Inn — all in New Hope, as well as The Golden Plough Inn at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska. Additional lodging partners and packages will continue to be added through the remainder of 2023.

Each "Stay and Play" package includes:

Premium Tickets: Guests will receive best available seating to the performance of their choice, ensuring an up-close and immersive theatrical experience. Bucks County Playhouse’s production of “The Bridges of Madison County,” starring Broadway’s Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Rodriguez runs August 11 – September 10.

Luxurious Accommodations: A selection of handpicked partner hotels and inns will welcome guests with warm hospitality and top-tier amenities, making their stay as comfortable as it is unforgettable.

Exquisite Dining: Some of the packages include culinary experiences. Each property offers different package experiences and options.

For more information about the "Stay and Play" packages and to book your unforgettable experience, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257538®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbcptheater.org%2Fstay-and-play-packages%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.