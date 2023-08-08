Bucks County Playhouse Launches “Stay And Play” Partnerships

The packages combine top-notch performances with luxurious accommodations, making for the perfect getaway in picturesque Bucks County.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August Photo 3 LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August
Montco Jazz Festival Returns, Curated By Vocalist Joanna Pascale Photo 4 Montco Jazz Festival Returns, Curated By Vocalist Joanna Pascale

Bucks County Playhouse Launches “Stay And Play” Partnerships

Bucks County Playhouse Launches “Stay And Play” Partnerships

With the 2023 summer season in full swing at Bucks County Playhouse, the iconic New Hope theater recently announced new partnerships to create travel packages with several area boutique hotels and inns.

The all-new "Stay and Play" packages are designed to provide an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts and visitors alike. The packages combine top-notch performances with luxurious accommodations, making for the perfect getaway in picturesque Bucks County.

The packages and marketing partnerships are made possible through a grant from The Bucks County Tourism Grant Program.

"We are delighted to introduce our 'Stay and Play' packages, combining the best of both worlds - extraordinary theater and a chance to explore the scenic beauty of Bucks County," says Adele Adkins, Managing Director at the Bucks County Playhouse. "These packages are carefully curated to provide an exciting blend of entertainment and hospitality, allowing our guests to create lasting memories — including a special evening of entertainment at the Playhouse."

“Visit Bucks County is always seeking new ways to drive overnight visitation to the area. We are excited to promote packages that will provide visitors the opportunity to stay and enjoy all that Bucks County has to offer. We encourage tourism partnerships, such as this, to help increase economic impact,” says Paul Bencivengo, President and COO of Visit Bucks County.

The inaugural partnership includes packages with Ghost Light Inn, River House at Odette’s, The Logan Inn and The Wedgewood Inn — all in New Hope, as well as The Golden Plough Inn at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska. Additional lodging partners and packages will continue to be added through the remainder of 2023.

Each "Stay and Play" package includes:

Premium Tickets: Guests will receive best available seating to the performance of their choice, ensuring an up-close and immersive theatrical experience. Bucks County Playhouse’s production of “The Bridges of Madison County,” starring Broadway’s Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Rodriguez runs August 11 – September 10.

Luxurious Accommodations: A selection of handpicked partner hotels and inns will welcome guests with warm hospitality and top-tier amenities, making their stay as comfortable as it is unforgettable.

Exquisite Dining: Some of the packages include culinary experiences. Each property offers different package experiences and options.

For more information about the "Stay and Play" packages and to book your unforgettable experience, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257538®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbcptheater.org%2Fstay-and-play-packages%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Composer Rene Orths 10 DAYS IN A MADHOUSE to Receive World Premiere At Opera Philadelphia Photo
Composer Rene Orth's 10 DAYS IN A MADHOUSE to Receive World Premiere At Opera Philadelphia

Experience the world premiere of Composer Rene Orth's 10 Days in a Madhouse at Opera Philadelphia. Grammy-winning baritone Will Liverman stars in this psychological opera based on Nellie Bly's story. Don't miss the premiering performances from September 21 to September 30.

2
10 DAYS IN A MADHOUSE Receives World Premiere at Opera Philadelphia in September Photo
10 DAYS IN A MADHOUSE Receives World Premiere at Opera Philadelphia in September

Composer Rene Orth's newest opera, 10 Days in a Madhouse will have its world premiere at Opera Philadelphia on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:00pm, with additional performances on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00pm, Tuesday, September 26 and Thursday, September 28 at 7:00pm, and Saturday, September 30 at 2:00pm.

3
Cannonball Returns For Third Year With Over 150 Shows at Philly Fringe Photo
Cannonball Returns For Third Year With Over 150 Shows at Philly Fringe

Audiences should prepare to dive into all kinds of performance and art at this year's Cannonball.  Cannonball, the largest hub of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, is getting ready for an exciting September.

4
Kimmel Cultural Campus And The Philadelphia Orchestra Announce 2023-24 Season Lineup Photo
Kimmel Cultural Campus And The Philadelphia Orchestra Announce 2023-24 Season Lineup

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra, the region’s premier center for multi-disciplinary performing arts and cultural events, announces its 2023–2024 season, welcoming audiences back to experience the magic of live art. With over 2,000 events annually across multiple venues, the lineup features everything from orchestral music to Broadway, jazz to comedy, contemporary dance to ballet, opera to rock, and much more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Justin Willman - Magic for Humans in Person Tour
Keswick Theatre (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhys Darby
Keswick Theatre (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bridges of Madison County
Bucks County Playhouse (8/11-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr.
Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (8/08-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odyssey
Penn Live Arts (9/30-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gaslighting: The Musical!
The Maas Building (9/05-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crossing & Ragazze Quartet - "SIN-EATER"
Penn Live Arts (10/14-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Girl Live!
Keswick Theatre (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cappella Pratensis & Sollazzo Ensemble - The Feast of the Swan
Penn Live Arts (10/19-10/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You