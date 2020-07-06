Bucks County Playhouse Launches Courtyard Cabarets

Bucks County Playhouse recently launched new outdoor Courtyard Cabarets - featuring a variety of young talented artists who have previously appeared at the Playhouse. The 30-minute shows, which are free of charge, will be held every Saturday and Sunday through the summer at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Different shows will be presented each weekend and will include a mix of traditional and contemporary musical theatre and popular classics.

Guests can sit at the tables in the Courtyard and enjoy food from the take-out menu from The Deck Restaurant and Bar at Bucks County Playhouse or the brand-new full-service Gazebo Bar that offers a menu of mixed cocktails, wine and beer.

Patrice Soriero, director of these Courtyard Cabarets said, "We're excited about these shows taking place all summer long. Each week we will have a new show to keep it interesting and fun for our guests."

Jeremy Ehlinger, the associate producer for the Playhouse, added, "Safety is our number one concern, and our guests love this new way to connect, without making direct contact. Each performer is completely socially distanced from each other as well as from the audience."

Sisters Sierra Safran, 17, and Anna Shea Safran, 15 (pictured above) have performed in several productions at the Playhouse and have been featured in the inaugural courtyard cabarets.

Sierra said, "It's pretty awesome to have this experience. Everyone's been stuck indoors. It feels normal for us to perform and we're so glad to have the chance to do it at a place we love."

Anna Shea said, "It's great to perform in daylight. We can actually see everyone's faces and connect with them. The audiences get very involved."

There are many options for enjoying the entertainment by adding food and drink to the experience, either before or after a meal at The Deck Restaurant and Bar at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope which has resumed dining-in restaurant operations, or with drinks from the Courtyard Bar. With its garage door-sized windows that roll up to bathe diners in the soothing breeze of the Delaware River, The Deck has been approved by the County to host a limited number of socially distanced diners in doors. Combined with additional seating in the Playhouse's Courtyard and river deck, there are multiple options for enjoying both the beautiful views of the Delaware and a delicious meal from The Deck.

Although the Playhouse has not been open since March, it has been active in creating digital content. "Word of Mouth Live" and the "Playhouse Virtual Variety Show" - play alternating Sundays 7 p.m. on the Bucks County Playhouse website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. Recent special guests have included NPR's Ophira Eisenberg, Broadway stars Julie Halston, Marilu Henner, John Tartaglia, Ben Fankhauser and others. The Playhouse is currently working on returning to live performances on its stage and details will be announced shortly.

For more information about Bucks County Playhouse, visit www.buckscountyplayhouse.org and for more information about The Deck Restaurant and Bar, visit www.playhousedeck.org.

