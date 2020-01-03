Bucks County Playhouse Has Announced Their 2020 Winter Visiting Artists Series

Revisit the greatest musical hits of all time, see "Star Wars" again (this time reimagined as a one-man comedy), or take highly suspicious dietary advice from Renee Taylor (also known as "The Nanny's" mom). These are among the highlights of Bucks County Playhouse's 2020 Winter Visiting Artist Series.

The Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - or around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that begins January 30 and runs through the opening of the Playhouse's own production of the world-premiere musical "Other World" in March.

Tickets for all events in the Visiting Artists Series are currently on sale online, at the Playhouse Box Office, and the New Hope Visitors' Center.

Here is the overview of the schedule with details below:

"My Life on a Diet" • January 30 - February 2

In "My Life on a Diet," Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like a star, she'd just might look and live like one, Renée dishes out both juicy anecdotes about and weight loss tips from Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe and Barbra Streisand. She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna, her partner in work and life for 52 years. In telling about her high and lows-on and off the scale-this comedy legend proves the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

"Forever Young" • February 4 - 9

"Forever Young" is an exciting new look at the greatest hits of all time. Starring five of the most talented guys you'll ever meet, it takes you back to the music of your youth, back to the moment you discovered what it meant to set the record down, push play and tune in! Set in a suburban basement, "Forever Young" is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography and, most importantly, a story of five best friends who discover that a record player can truly change everything.

"One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" • February 11 - 15

From the producer of "Evil Dead! The Musical" and "Potted Potter!" Starvox Entertainment presents "One-Man-Star Wars Trilogy." Charles Ross will stun and amaze you with his fun, energetic and extremely entertaining performance of "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy." Officially endorsed by Lucasfilm, "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" has been performed for over a million "Star Wars" fans from London's West End, Off-Broadway, Dubai and the Sydney Opera House! The result of Charles Ross' "mispent" youth is the creation of his hilarious "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" show, where Ross single-handedly plays all the characters with spot-on voice impressions, sings the music, flies the ships, fights the battles and condenses the plots of the three films into one hilarious production. Suitable for "Star Wars" fans from ages 6 to Yoda!

"One-Man Stranger Things: A Parody" • February 15 and 16 (Matinees only)

"One Man Stranger Things: A Parody" recreates season one of the Netflix sensation "Stranger Things." Ross single-handedly fuses all the characters, dialogue, special effects, music & Eggos into one superb, upside-down show.

Platinum Award Winning singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway celebrates the music of one of America's most powerful and enduring musical artists. Singing timeless classics from five decades of Barbra Streisand's multi-faceted career, Callaway crafts a loving musical portrait of the icon who began as a role model for her and evolved as a mentor, recording Ann's songs on six of her recent CDs, including "I've Dreamed Of You," the song that Streisand sang on her wedding day. In a night of soaring songs and stories, Callaway promises us a performance that not only celebrates the extraordinary career of Barbra Streisand, but also reminds us of "the way we were."

Visiting Artists Series performances are now on sale. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more. Visit buckscountyplayhouse.org to purchase tickets or for more information call the box office at 215-862-2121.





