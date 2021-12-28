Bucks County Playhouse Acting Apprentice Program to Return for Summer 2022

The new Bucks County Playhouse Acting Apprentice Program, led by Broadway choreographer and founder of "Steps On Broadway" Patrice Soriero, will start accepting electronic applications for its Summer 2022 program beginning Monday, January 3 until February 1. The Playhouse also will participate in A1 Conference Auditions, in-person at Rider University on January 14-16, 2022.

The Bucks County Playhouse Acting Apprentice Program prepares the next generation of musical theatre professionals for their own performing careers. In 2022, the centerpiece of the Summer Apprentice Program will be the Playhouse's largescale musical (title to be announced soon). The program is scheduled to run from June 3 through August 1, 2022. Apprentices receive a living wage, housing (if needed), and transportation.

Apprentices become part of The Acting Company of the show and serve as ensemble members and/or swings. They rehearse for two weeks in NYC alongside professional actors, singers, dancers, producers, and creatives before settling in New Hope, PA to perform full eight-performance weeks at the Playhouse. In addition, Apprentices perform in the Playhouse's Deck cabaret series, and learn from Broadway professionals through masterclasses. To further enrich the summer experiences, Apprentices are responsible for inspiring the next generation by teaching and mentoring the Playhouse Youth Company and the Solebury School StarCatchers program.

The Bucks County Playhouse Apprentice Program is part of the Actors' Equity Association Membership Candidate Program (EMC), and Apprentices may be able to obtain EMC points for some of their work at the Playhouse.

Casting for the Acting Apprentice program will be conducted nationwide through both live auditions and video submissions. Apprentices typically come from theatre programs at colleges and universities throughout the country. Apprentices accepted in past years include students from University of Michigan, University of Cincinnati, Syracuse University, Rider University, Point Park University, and more. Bucks County Playhouse welcomes applicants of all backgrounds, and candidates who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) are strongly encouraged to apply. We also welcome individuals who are underrepresented in the theatre industry, including race, ethnicity, class, gender identity or expression, ability, and sexual orientation.

Located between Philadelphia and New York, Bucks County Playhouse opened in 1939 in a converted 1790 gristmill after a group of community activists, led by Broadway orchestrator Don Walker and playwright Moss Hart, rallied to save the building. The Playhouse quickly became one of the country's most famous regional theaters, and a roster of American theatrical royalty, from Helen Hayes to Harpo Marx to Robert Redford, regularly graced its stage. Young actors like Grace Kelly and Jessica Walter launched their careers at the Playhouse through its famed Acting Apprentice Program. It remained in continuous operation until December 2010, and after undergoing a $6 million restoration, was reopened in 2012. Now under the direction of Broadway producers Alexander Fraser and Robyn Goodman, the Playhouse is once again producing original productions of classic plays and musicals and serving as an important link in the development of new work.

In 2016, the Playhouse re-launched the Acting Apprentice Program, giving talented young actors in professional training programs the opportunity to work alongside its Equity company of actors, under the direction of some of America's leading directors, choreographers, and producers.

TO AUDITION:

A-1 AUDITIONS

Bucks County Playhouse will be attending the A-1 auditions, which are being held on January 14-16, 2022, at Rider University located in Lawrence Township, NJ. More information about the A-1s can be found here: https://www.thea1auditions.com/

VIDEO SUBMISSIONS

The Playhouse will accept video submissions starting Monday, January 3, 2022. Please email headshot, resume, completed application, as well as video of a 32-bar cut and a short dance combination. The video should be sent as a link on YouTube, Vimeo, or another video-sharing website. Please email all materials to apprenticecasting@bcptheater.org by Tuesday, February 1, 2022. In-Person callbacks may be scheduled at a future date.