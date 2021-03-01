Broadway's Robi Hager To Present New Digital Cabaret With Arden Theatre Company

Multi-talented Broadway actor and singer Robi Hager has quickly become an Arden Theatre Company favorite, having been featured in productions such as NEXT TO NORMAL, FUN HOME and RAGTIME. Hager also is an accomplished composer and lyricist who will be bringing his musical talents to the screen this spring with a new cabaret showcasing his original music. Robi Hager: SO FAR will run on the Arden's digital stage from March 29 through April 11, 2021.

"I am so excited to bring my music to audiences who may only know me as an actor," notes Hager. "I'm thrilled to share some special music with Arden audiences, both locally in Philadelphia and beyond, with this cabaret program. These songs all play an important part in my life as a creator and artist, and I'm excited to bring them to the digital stage."

Robi Hager: SO FAR will take viewers on a journey through Hager's original work, from his instrumental pieces to music from his wickedly popular musical BASIC WITCHES. There will be visual elements by some artists and designers picked by Hager, as well as a guest appearance by Melanie Hsu, whose work featured at WNYC, the SXSW Film Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Poetic License Theater Festival, Source Festival, NY Indie Theatre Film Festival and the BAM "Puppets on Film" Festival. Additionally, audiences will also get a glimpse of the latest musical Hager has been composing, LITTLE DUENDE.

A native of Mexico City, Hager lives in Philadelphia and has been featured on Broadway in SPRING AWAKENING, DOCTOR ZHIVAGO, HOW TO SUCCEED..., and BYE BYE BIRDIE. He played Roy in the 1st National Tour of FUN HOME, and reprised his performance at the Arden Theatre Company's regional premiere in 2018. As a composer, his musicals include LITTLE DUENDE, BASIC WITCHES, SILUETA: A NEW MUSICAL, and The Children's Theatre work THE REAL WICKED WITCHES OF HALLOWEEN HILLS. Robi continues to create new projects and is a teaching artist and director, offering vocal coaching and master classes.

Tickets ($30 per household) to Robi Hager: SO FAR are currently on sale at ardentheatre.org.