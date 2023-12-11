BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL, 12 CHAIRS, Newtown Arts Company & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ash Booth - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 16%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 14%

Stephen Casey - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 9%

Valerie Dixon - JEKYLL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 9%

Jonathan Cruz - KINKY BOOTS - PA Playhouse Bethlehem 8%

Joy Woffindin - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 8%

Tom Yenchick - GODSPELL - Forge Theatre 4%

Tiara Nock - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 4%

Emily Fishman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 4%

Crystal Williams - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Kate Scharff - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Megan Dietrich and Emilee Lawson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Lynne Inciardi - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Stephen Casey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Act II Playhouse 2%

Grace Patton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Karla Manhard - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Karla Bradley - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Dylan Cole - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 1%

Mariah Rose - FIRST DATE - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Donna Battaglia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 1%

Natalie Hayes-Scott - AVENUE Q - The Algonquin Arts Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Todd Burkel - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse Bethlehem 11%

David Arzberger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Sherry Yerger - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 10%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Tiffany Bacon - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 6%

Alicia Cahill - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 5%

Linda B. Stockton - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Linda B. Stockton - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Nikki Casulli & Peggy Oleynick - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

Tim Cannon - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 4%

Don Allen - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 4%

Richard St. Clair - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 4%

Connie Santos - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Grace Patton - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Linda B. Stockton - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Laura Moore, Mary Baldwin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Justin Cochrane - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Joanne Penrose - KINKY BOOTS - The Algonquin Arts Center 2%

Jen Allegra, Janet Gilmore, Susan Gibbons - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 2%

Ramaj Jamar - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Justin Cochrane - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Kitty Cleary - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 1%

Justin Cochrane - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Justin Cochrane - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 28%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 19%

BEETLEJUICE - Academy of Music 17%

GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 11%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 7%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 7%

RHYTHM BATH - Christ Church Neighborhood House 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgaine Ford-Workman - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 12%

Ryan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Rachel Fisher - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Playcrafters of Skippack 7%

Clair M. Freeman - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 6%

Jim McCrane - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Annie Hnatko - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 4%

Keith Baker - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Rega - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 4%

Tom Yenchick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 4%

David Deratzian - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Hunter Foster - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

Alejandra Santos - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Daniel K Williams - JECKYL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 3%

Midge McClosky - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

John DiFerdinando - DISASTER - FOOTLIGHTERS 2%

Anne Marie Scalies - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Peter Reynolds - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Theodora Psitos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Sammi Kuhl - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Stephen Casey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Act II Playhouse 2%

Heather Timberman - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Lisa Stevens - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 2%

Alicia Brisbois - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 2%

John Cochrane, Jr. - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Midge McClosky - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Michele King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 10%

Ezri Lutz - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 7%

Amy Kaissar - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 6%

Thomas Robert Irvin - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 5%

Rob Rosiello - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 4%

Aaron Gould - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 4%

Jennifer Childs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 1812 Productions 4%

Suki - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

Sam Barrett - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 4%

Lesley Ballantyne - MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 4%

Tyrone L. Robinson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Ozzie Jones - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 3%

George Hartpence - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 3%

John Boccanfuso - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 3%

Suki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Stagecrafters 2%

Kevin Christian - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Village Players of Hatboro 2%

Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - THE DOVER ROAD - ActorsNET 2%

Courtney Lyneé - SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

Gregory Morton - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Cat Miller - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 2%

Andrea Kennedy Hart - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 2%

Ken Kaissar - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Nicole Napolitano - BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

Tyrone Robinson - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 13%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 12%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 5%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 3%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 3%

OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

DISASTER - FOOTLIGHTERS 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 2%

AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 22%

Ryan Kadwill - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 13%

Gaetano Stone - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Sarah McCarroll, Midge McClosky, and Grant Wagner - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Steve Hnatko & Rob Rosiello - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Minjoo Kim - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Ryan Kadwill - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 5%

Joe Doran - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Steve Hnatko - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 4%

Paul Miller - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 4%

Jon Tobias - DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Matthew Kator - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 3%

Minjoo Kim - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Julie Duro - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

Matthew Kator - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Candlelight Theater 1%

Midge McClosky - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Matthew Demascolo - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

Robert Iodice - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Robert Iodice - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Jose Santiago - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Gilbert Todd - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Susan Den Outer - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 19%

Nicholas Raspanti - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 11%

Todd Deen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 8%

Sebastian Paff - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 7%

Susan den Outer - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 6%

Todd Deen - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Douglass G. Lutz - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Keith Levenson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 4%

Danny Murphy, Zoi MG McNamara, Shawn Weaver, and Jeff Smith - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Denise Wisneski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 3%

Nicholas Burbo - A CHORUS LINE - Salt Performing Arts Center 3%

Todd Deen - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Raquel Garcia - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Andrew Rudderow - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 3%

Ryan Walden - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Nicholas Burbo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Nicholas Burbo - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Nathan Patton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Karl DeBoeser - DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 2%

Hana Cai - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Erik Meyer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 2%

Nathan Patton - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 1%

Raquel Garcia - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Ben McNaboe - RAGTIME - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 14%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 12%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 5%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

COMPANY - Old Academy Players 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

THE LION KING - Kimmel Cultural Campus 2%

RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Kimmel Cultural Campus 2%

SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 1%

DISASTER - Footlighters 1%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 23%

12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 22%

THE TATTOOED LADY - Philadelphia Theatre Company 14%

HITS! THE MUSICAL - The Keswick Theater 11%

MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 10%

DEAD POET’S SORORITY - SCTC/Meraki Productions 6%

TRAIN TO ESSEX JUNCTION - Philadelphia Fringe 5%

WRITTEN BY PHILLIS - Quintessence Theatre 4%

THE PIGEON. - The Strides Collective 2%

KOAL - Jacinta Yelland 1%

OTHER ORBITS - Applied Mechanics 1%

BITE THE DUST - inFLUX Theatre Collective 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amelia Soleau - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 10%

Brian Sell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 8%

Danny Palmieri - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 6%

Andrew Loudon - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Ethan Flanagan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Cynthia Reynolds - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 3%

Andrew Stewart - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 3%

Jazzy Thomas - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

Josh Tull - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

Landon Conrad - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

Sarah McCarroll - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

John DiFerdinando - SHE LOVES ME - Dramateurs at the Barn 2%

Ryan Starzewski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

Colin Mash - HITS! THE MUSICAL - The Keswick Theater 2%

Jenny Lee Stern - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Cat Mckenna - KINKY BOOTS - PA Playhouse, Bethlehem 2%

Dirk Marks - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Bryant Fleming - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 2%

Kate Baldwin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 2%

Midge McClosky - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Mia Grizzuti - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Q Lewis - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Jennifer Dinan - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Lindsay Looloian - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Jerrod Ganesh - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Elizabeth McDonald - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - 12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 7%

Meg Waldowski - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 7%

Eric Rupp - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 6%

Gabrielle Affleck - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

James Joseph O'Neil - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Autumn Bradley as Tilly Evans/Tillius the Paladin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 5%

Courtney Boches - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

Julia Corrado - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 4%

John McGarry - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Norm Reynolds - MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 3%

Sandra Hartman - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

Damien S. Berger - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Charlotte Kirkby - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - ActorsNET 2%

Walter DeShields - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Joseph Torsella - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

Susan Bolt - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Ian Merrill Peakes - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Kairi Mace - SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

Matt Lake - BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 2%

Danny Gleason - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Walter DeShields - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Stephanie Rogers - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 1%

LaNeshe Miller-White - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 1%

Susan Blair - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - ActorsNET 1%



Best Play

12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 12%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 9%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 6%

OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 5%

THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 1812 Productions 4%

AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 4%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 4%

ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 4%

CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Stagecrafters 2%

SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

SWEATER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

SANDBLASTED - Theatre Horizon 1%

IT COULD BE WORSE - Jasai Enterprise LLC 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 13%

Randall King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 11%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Ed Robins - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 7%

Jason Simms - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 6%

T. Mark Cole - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 6%

Tom Yenchick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 5%

Jack Bathke - NATIVE GARDENS - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 5%

Jason Simms - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Nana Nimako - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 5%

Tom Yenchick - GODSPELL - Forge Theatre 4%

Harvey Perelman - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 4%

Anna Louizo - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Roman Tatarowicz - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Jeff Reim and Anthony Connell - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Candlelight Theater 2%

Charles Morgan - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

John Cochrane, Jr. - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Chris Haig - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Jeff Reim - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theater 1%

Kyu Shin - CLYDE'S - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Pat Masarachia - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 1%

Harvey Perelman - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 26%

Billy McClosky - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 12%

Ryan Kadwill - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

Christen Mandracchia - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Steve Hnatko - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 6%

Midge McClosky and Grant Wagner - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Damien Figueras - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Michael Kiley - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Rich Farella - MATILDA - Players Club of Swarthmore 4%

Ryan Kadwill - ENCHANTED APRIL - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Alex Brock - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Larry Fowler - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Donald Otto - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Michael Keck - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Patrick Walton - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 1%

Lindsay Jones - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - People’s Light And Theatre 1%

Eric Gershenow - BOY GETS GIRL - The Stagecrafters 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lydia O'Halloran - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 10%

Johanna Gelbs - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Elizabeth Doerrman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 6%

Brandon Hanks - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

August Walker - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 5%

Liam McKernan - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Jane Landes - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 4%

Sydney Broitman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 4%

Jamie Tyre - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 4%

Allison Deratzian - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Max Kubiak - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Lisa Simms - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

Zoe Fox - GREASE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Daniel Korman - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

Danny Rutigliano - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Tony DeCarlo - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

Bart Shatto - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 1%

Sarah Geiger - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Kailey Edwards - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 1%

Don Green - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Maggie Riker - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 1%

Josephine Nice - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

Kelly McAnally - FIRST DATE - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Jo Twiss - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Evan Creedon - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kerri-leigh Taylor - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Brittney Lee Hamilton - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 7%

Kate Scanlon - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 7%

Bara Hrusinska - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 6%

Hannah Cohen - 12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 6%

Jennifer DeMarco - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

Tia Brown - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 5%

Kira Stein as Essie Carmichael - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 5%

Erin Frances - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Danny Gleason - METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 3%

Shelli Pentimall Bookler - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 3%

Leslie Bradley as Janet MacKenzie - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - The Village Players of Hatboro 3%

Renee McFillin - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Kaitlin Healy - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 2%

Donna Romero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Tom Hawe - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Mara Felice - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Erin Hall - ENCHANTED APRIL - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

T.C Storm Caldwell - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Leon Alexander - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 1%

Deborah Moses - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Alex Brightwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Susan Fowler - METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Justin Mancini - THE DOVER ROAD - ActorsNET 1%

Erin Leder - THE DOVER ROAD - ActorsNET 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 30%

YO VIKINGS - Players Club of Swarthmore 15%

CLASSICS FOR KIDS - Newtown Arts Company 13%

STARS OF TOMORROW - Newtown Arts Company 12%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - MainStreet Theatre Company 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 8%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Collingswood Community Theater 7%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 6%

