Bristol Riverside Theatre Presents American Christmas Songbook Through December 19

Bristol Riverside Theatre brings back a holiday favorite and welcomes audiences home this holiday season. An American Christmas Songbook, the theatre's first concert in the theatre since 2019, gathers audiences December 9-19 for a heartwarming evening of favorite carols and songs performed by a cast of BRT favorites.

Former BRT Artistic Director Keith Baker returns to lead the BRT Concert Band. Tickets are $32 to $47, with discounts available for students and military. For this show, audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or Antigen) taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. You must also wear a mask. For tickets and health protocols, visit brtstage.org or call 215-785-0100.

"Christmas makes everybody feel happy during the entire month of December," said BRT Producing Director Ken Kaissar. "I'm looking forward to having all of that happiness and cheer back in our theatre. BRT is a place where people can come and feel happy. So I'm looking forward to presenting a show that spreads that joy and gears everybody up for a wonderful holiday season. After the last two years, we've earned the opportunity to be happy again. With the sound of eight singers and a five piece band, we're going to create a lot of joy. I can't wait for our audience to experience it."

The chill of winter is in the air as Keith Baker and the BRT Concert Band, along with fabulous entertainers, take the stage to perform your favorite carols and heartwarming holiday songs. Audiences will not want to miss this opportunity to celebrate the holidays in style! Each holiday season, BRT creates an evening of holiday favorites performed alongside a full band. Audiences can expect songs like "Twelve Days of Christmas," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Wizards in Winter,"and "Last Christmas." The cast includes BRT favorites: Demetria Joyce Bailey, Meredith Beck, Elyse Langley, Gary Lumpkin, Jon Reinhold, Dominick Sannelli, Michele Sexton, and Keith Spencer.

Keith Baker returns to lead the BRT Concert Band and play piano. The band also features Rob Gargiullo on bass, Kathy Goff on percussion, Neil Nemetz on guitar and Claudia Pellegrini on violin. Andrew Deppen is designing the holiday themed set for the concert. Joe Doran is the Lighting Designer setting the festive mood. The cast will be dressed in their holiday best with costumes from BRT Resident Costume Designer, Linda Bee Stockon. This joyous evening was originally conceived by Baker.

"One of the biggest blows to our audience during COVID was the fact that we couldn't do our annual Christmas concert," said Kaissar. "It is one of our most beloved programs. We got so many calls last year asking if we'll be able to do An American Christmas Songbook. Keith Baker and our singers were heartbroken to disappoint the audience. Instead they volunteered to come together and record a special concert which they released on YouTube last December. So this year, they are so excited to be back in person and fill the audience with Christmas Cheer in person! We're all very excited."

For continued COVID protocols, BRT has upgraded its filtration to a MERV-13 as recommended by the CDC. The theatre will continue thorough and more frequent disinfection with CDC recommended products and special attention to high-touch areas. The theatre has installed touchless paper towel dispensers in all bathrooms. Hand sanitizer will be available in the lobby at all times. Updated health and safety protocols will be updated on the website during the season for each show and special event.

In the new year, audiences will experience a mystery between two high school students in Lauren Gunderson's I and You (January 25 to February 13, 2022). Next, audiences will roar with laughter at the hilarious Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors (March 8 to March 27, 2022). The season closes with Aaron Sorkin's searing masterpiece A Few Good Men (May 3 to May 22, 2022).

Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season are still available starting at $105. Single tickets are also on sale starting at $43. For information, visit www.brtstage.org.