Bristol Riverside Theatre Continues Outdoor William Penn Summer Music Fest With BROADWAY MEMORIES and TOTALLY AWESOME 80S

Bristol Riverside Theatre has moved its William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest outside for the summer season and continues with the theatre's traditional concert series which will bring the sounds of Broadway and the 80s to Bristol Township's brand-new outdoor amphitheatre. This BRT summer tradition continues under the leadership of former BRT Artistic Director Keith Baker and features several of BRT's favorite voices. The first, Broadway Memories, runs June 18-20. Next is a trip back to that colorful decade with Totally Awesome 80s running July 16-18. Tickets for each concert are $35. All performances will take place at Bristol Township's outdoor amphitheatre, 2501 Bath Road. Tickets and more information are available online at brtstage.org or by calling the box office at 215-785-0100.

Tickets are on sale now. Seating is socially distanced and masks are required when not seated. Food trucks will be on-site. No alcohol permitted. Chairs and blankets are available for purchase at the venue and online at brtstage.org. All seating is general admission.

"It's the same great summer entertainment that people expect from BRT only now it's outdoors, under the stars, with food," said BRT Producing Director Ken Kaissar. "Rather than being cooped up in a theatre, audiences can kick off their shoes and dance along while listening to the great sounds of wonderful music. It's everything summertime should be."

In the first concert, BRT will take audiences down memory lane with the greatest hits from Broadway -- from My Fair Lady to Wicked. Audiences will find themselves singing along and falling in love with Broadway all over again, a preview before the audiences can get back to Broadway in September. It's the perfect way to kick-off summer. BRT is thrilled to welcome back the incredible vocals of Derrick Cobey, Elyse Langley, Rebecca Robbins, and Sean Thompson.

Audiences can expect to hear their favorites from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jason Robert Brown along with hits from Young Frankenstein, Frozen, Hamilton, and much more.

Next, audiences need to get their big hair and acid-washed jeans ready for a totally awesome time. BRT will take audiences back to the decade that brought us Madonna, Billy Joel, and Foreigner (just to name a few). In this show, BRT favorites Demetria Joyce Bailey, Derrick Cobey, Laura Giknis, and Sean Thompson sing hits from the 80s that will have everyone dancing in their leg warmers. Performances are July 16-18.

Other concerts in the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest line-up include the following shows. Watch for more details as each show approaches.

70's Flashback

July 30-31 at 8pm

All tickets $40

From Carole King and Three Dog Night, to The Doobie Brothers and Led Zeppelin, to Studio 54 and CBGB - 70's Flashback invites you to step back in time, as they bring to life the soundtrack of a generation. Their high energy, show-stopping performance will have audiences singing along to every iconic lyric, dancing in the aisles, and re-living the promise of the grooviest music ever written.

Broadway Ahead

with Keith Baker and the BRT concert band

August 13-14 at 8pm

August 15 at 3pm

All tickets $35

The lights may be dimmed on Broadway, but the future is bright. End the summer enjoying songs from the Broadway shows just waiting to shine again. Audiences will hear fan favorites from Come From Away, Moulin Rouge, Company, and more.

The Doo Wop Projec

August 27-28 at 8pm

All tickets $40

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified version of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith.

Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Tickets and subscriptions are available now on brtstage.org. All tickets are $35. Subscriptions for the three BRT produced shows (Broadway Memories, Totally Awesome 80s, and Broadway Ahead) are $90.