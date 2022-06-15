Brauhaus Schmitz to Present Sommerfest Block Party with Giant Maypole, Live Music, Dancers & More

Prost! Brauhaus Schmitz will present Sommerfest Block Party and Summer Festival on South Street on Saturday, June 25th, from 11:00am to 7:00pm. The city's award-winning German restaurant will take over the entire 700 block of South Street for a full day of family fun that includes the region's largest Maypole, authentic German dancing, live music, flower crowns, face painting, schnapski tent, games and much more. Brauhaus will pop-up with the city's largest outdoor German Biergarten with seating and shade for 1,000 guests.

From the kitchen, Chef Mason Nash will fire up currywurst, roast pork, bacon wurst, brats and pretzels. From the taps, look for 13 different beers pouring, including Kölsch to Hefeweizens, Pilsners, Kellerbiers and Spring Bocks. The Sommerfest VIP Brauer Bund Bierhall will include private access to bathrooms, air conditioning, indoor seating, an all-day exclusive appetizer buffet, a commemorative glass beer stein, exclusive beers and six beer tokens. Sommerfest is free to attend, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. VIP tickets are on sale now for $100 each. For more info and VIP tickets, visit: www.brauhausschmitz.com/events/special-events/ or call (267) 909-8814.

"It's been almost three years since we have had a street festival as only we know how," said Brauhaus owner Doug Hager. "The restaurant business has been extremely difficult recently with so many ups and downs during the pandemic, and we are so happy and so thankful to still be here. The time has come and we have waited long enough. It's time for a party to celebrate our lucky number 13th year in business. We are ready to raise a liter with all of Philadelphia. We are bringing back all the music, dancing and authentic traditions that have made our block parties so famous. Philly, we can't wait to see you again!"

After suffering the highs and lows of the past two-plus years in the restaurant industry, Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street is fully open and ready to take to the street again with a full-day, all-ages celebration. Owner Doug Hager and the Brauhaus team were set to return last month with Maifest, but Mother Nature had other plans. The event was postponed to next week, on June 25th, due to extreme rain and weather. Now, it is full steam ahead and Brauhaus is ready to bring one of the city's largest block parties and most beloved annual traditions back with every single thing that we all missed over the pandemic.

Brauhaus Schmitz Sommerfest Block Party will run from 11:00am to 7:00pm (last call) on the entire 700 block of South Street, directly in front of the restaurant. Guests can expect live oompah music from The Heimatklänge Band, cultural dance performances around the 40-foot Maypole by the United German Hungarian Dancers, face-painting, flower crown making, and games for all ages. A "Masskrugstemmen" or Liter Lift competition, will take place for both men and women, and the winner will win a trip to NYC to compete in the National Championship.

No German festival would be complete with a hefty amount of German specialty food and drink to enjoy in the Biergarten, ready to seat up to 1,000 people. Traditional Biergarten offerings from Chef Mason Nash will include currywurst, roast pork, bacon wurst and, of course, brats and pretzels.

"You cannot go to a Biergarten without having a bratwurst, a pretzel and a bier while soaking up the sunshine," said Chef Nash. "We will have plenty for everyone, so come hungry!"

Brauhaus Schmitz, which is known for having the largest German bier selection in the world, will not disappoint with the beverage options. Guests can look for 13 different beers pouring, including Kölsch to Hefeweizens, Pilsners, Kellerbiers and even Spring Bocks!

"We are proud to offer such a unique list of German biers that are hard to find anywhere else," said Hager "Come for the bier and stay for the party!"

For those looking for an elevated and private experience, tickets are on sale for $100 for access to the Sommerfest VIP Brauer Bund Bierhall with access to the private dining room, bathrooms and air conditioning, plus a commemorative glass liter stein, six tokens, exclusive beers and an all-day appetizer buffet.

For the general public, food and drink are available pay-as-you-go with tokens. Individual tokens can be purchased for $7 each, or buy 10 tokens for $60, good for use on food and beer throughout the day as outlined below:

1 Token = 1 16oz. beer

2 Tokens = 1 liter beer

2 Token = 1 liter glass mug

1 Token = Schnaps shot

4 Tokens = Schnapsski

1 Token - Roast pork or sausage sandwich with Sauerkraut (choice of one sausage)

2 Tokens - Roast pork or sausage sandwich platter with Sauerkraut and potato salad (two sausages); Sausage Choices - Bratwurst (Pork, Marjoram, Caraway, Mace) or Speckwurst (Smoked Pork, Bacon and Black Pepper)

The regular menu will not be served inside this day, as food is available outside only or through a VIP ticket.

New this year, for those that want to recycle their glass mug, guests will get one token back when they return their mug at the end of their experience.

In addition to the food and drink above, look for the entertainment with the following schedule:

11:00am - Festival starts and tents open

11:00am - Flower crown making begins

12:00pm - VIP experience opens

01:30pm - Maypole dance

01:45pm - Women's liter lift

02:00pm - Men's liter lift

02:15pm - Remarks and ceremonial keg tapping

02:30pm - Live music

03:45pm - Dancers

04:15pm - Live music

05:15pm - Dancers

05:45pm - Live music

07:00pm - Last call

Brauhaus Schmitz will offer flower crown making for $10.00 each from 11:00am to 5:00pm, or until they are sold out. Look for other family fun and surprises to be announced.

Sommerfest is an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy South Street in all its weirdness as it's intended. In light of recent events in the area, Brauhaus still believes South Street is a safe place to enjoy all that the neighborhood has to offer. With over 400 businesses in the District, there are few if any other neighborhoods with such an eclectic array of choices, with the German eatery being high on that list.

Hager said, "In 13 years on South Street, we've seen some things. But at the end of the day, it's still a very safe area surrounded by four of the best neighborhoods in this city. The tragic events that recently occurred do not define our District and what we stand for. Events like our festivals are opportunities for the neighbors to come together as a community and celebrate all the good we have in the area. We missed everyone and can't wait to come together once again."