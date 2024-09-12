Brauhaus Schmitz Presents Region's Largest Oktoberfest Celebrations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brauhaus Schmitz, located at 718 South Street, will bring the sights, sounds and tastes of Munich to the Philadelphia region at three of Pennsylvania and South Jersey's largest Oktoberfest celebrations. Get ready to raise a liter and dance in the street as South Street Oktoberfest returns for its 16th year on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 12:00pm to 8:00pm, on the 700 block of South Street.

The all-day, all-ages celebration will attract nearly 10,000 people and feature covered seating for over 1,000 people, live Oom-pah music all day, German dancers, the liter lift competition, a dozen German beers, signature Bavarian dishes, face painting, outdoor games, family fun and much more. One week later, the 7th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square takes over the Haddon Square Pop Up Garden (51 Haddon Ave, Westmont, NJ) on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from Noon to 10:00pm.

Considered the largest Oktoberfest in South Jersey, this event brings together Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg & Kitchen for a celebration with a giant tent, blue and white Bavarian decorations, imported tables and benches, giant steins of German bier, a pig roast, and other German specialty dishes, plus live music from Maria and John Band. Two weeks later, they saved the best for last as one of the most authentic celebrations in the United States returns with the 6th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest, on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, 2024, with three afternoon and evening sessions. Look for the historic Armory to be transformed from top to bottom into a sea of blue and white with miles of fabric and custom decorations, artwork and furniture. Look for opening tap, dancing, German traditions, food, drink and so much more. South Street and Haddon Square are family friendly, no charge to attend and food/drink pay-as-you-go, with South Street also offering an exclusive VIP experience in the Brauer Bund. 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest is a ticketed event for those 21 and older. Armory tickets are on sale now - with a special $25 for Friday night general admission tickets. For info and tickets for all three events, visit Brauhaus Schmitz website and follow @brauhausschmitz on social media.

"Philadelphia is one of the best cities in America to be at during Oktoberfest season," said Brauhaus Schmitz Owner Doug Hager. "We have been celebrating Oktoberfest in Philadelphia for 16 years now and there's no slowing down. We want to thank the tens of thousands of people over the years that have celebrated with us at South Street, 23rd Street Armory and Haddon Square in South Jersey. We are back this year and bigger than ever - and hope to see everyone out there raising a liter, singing their hearts out and on their feet dancing. Come out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather and vibes - and I will see you there!"

"South Street continues to be the biggest Oktoberfest in the city. It's an all day, all ages celebration and we can't wait to see the street come to life outside our restaurant on the iconic South Street. For Haddon Oktobefest on the Square, we can't wait to join forces again with Keg & Kitchen for the biggest celebration there is in South Jersey."

He added, "The Armory experience is our most authentic, with 16,000 square feet and 30 foot ceilings. We really go all out each and every year - the crowds just love it. There's no better feeling in the world than seeing the look on the faces of guests as they enter those big wooden doors. If you can't get to Munich, this is one of the next best things!”

16th Annual South Street Oktoberfest

Presented by Brauhaus Schmitz

Saturday September 21, 2024, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

700 Block of South Street

Prost! Philadelphia region's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns. Brauhaus Schmitz presents the 16th Annual South Street Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. Oktoberfest will be held in front of Brauhaus Schmitz on the 700 block of South Street beneath a massive tent with seating for 1,000 people, making the event rain or shine. This is one of fall's most exciting food-and-drink events and a do-not-miss celebration for beer lovers. Festivities will include nearly a dozen German beers available on draught, a wealth of German food, live Oom-pah music, face painting, German dancers, Liter Lift competition, games, delicious schnapps and more. Music will be provided by Die Heimatklänge with dancing by United German Hungarians.Guests can attend and purchase beers and food on a pay-as-you-go basis or upgrade to an exclusive VIP package- which includes private access to the Brauer Bund, VIP drafts, liter mug, a Bavarian buffet, seven tokens for beer, five private no-wait bathrooms and additional swag.

7th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12pm-10pm

Presented By Brauhaus Schmitz

Haddon Square Pop Up Garden, 51 Haddon Ave, Westmont, NJ 08108

This is the biggest and best Oktoberfest in all of South Jersey. Our friends in the Garden State really know how to party! This is a partnership between Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg & Kitchen and takes place in Haddon Township's 20K square foot outside beer garden “On the Square." Join us under the big tent decked out in Bavarian Blue and White! Imported tables and benches paired with giant steins of German bier will transport you to Munich for this fun filled German festival like no other in South Jersey! A pig roast as well as traditional German specialties will keep your bellies full while you dance the night away with live music on stage from Maria and John Band. This event is family friendly and no charge to attend.



6th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, 2024

Friday: 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Saturday Day: 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Saturday Night: 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Presented by Brauhaus Schmitz

23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street

GA - Friday $25/ Saturday $30

VIP - Friday $70/ Saturday $75

UBER VIP - Friday $90/ Saturday $95

www dot armoryoktoberfest dot com



Philadelphia, Brauhaus Schmitz saved the best Oktoberfest of the season for last! Celebrate with Brauhaus Schmitz at the 6th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest October 11 through October 12, 2024. Staged in the sprawling 23rd Street Armory, the fest includes three sessions, each able to accommodate 1,400 revelers for one of the biggest beer-drinking events to hit Philadelphia and one of the most authentic Oktoberfest parties in the United States. Experience what many call “The most Authentic Oktoberfest experience outside of Munich!" The fortress-like structure located at 22 South 23rd Street in West Center City (only a 5-minute walk from 30th Street Station) will mimic an authentic Munich festival tent. The 16,000 square foot space will be decked out with Bavarian blue and white ceilings, authentic festival tables and benches imported from Germany, as well as a lofted stage area for musical acts, which includes Brauhaus regulars Die Heimatklänge on Friday night and Saturday daytime, and The Bratwurst Boys for Saturday night. Traditional German dance performances with United German Hungarians. Traditional Oktoberfest food will be provided by Brauhaus Schmitz and beer will be provided by the world famous Hofbräuhaus München - Das Original. There truly is nothing currently like this in the entire region or state. This event draws attendees from Philadelphia, Southeast Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York City, New Jersey, Delaware and beyond. Tickets are on sale now!

"23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest draws attendees from Philadelphia, Southeast Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York City, New Jersey, Delaware and other states down the East Coast and across America," said Hager. "While the event draws in the locals, the event each year attracts more and more tourists looking to visit the City of Brotherly Love. The number one thing we hear from guests is about the authenticity of this celebration - with some German friends saying it's the closest thing to being in Munich. We hope you can experience this for yourself this year - or experience all three!"

For ages, pricing and tickets, please note:

* 16th Annual South Street Oktoberfest is family friendly outside, with 21 and up to drink with identification; the event is no charge to attend with food and drink pay-as-you-go. VIP tickets are also available for those seeking a more exclusive experience. Those tickets are limited and sell out each year, get them now while supplies last.

* 7th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square is family friendly, with 21 and up to drink with identification, with food and drink pay-as-you-go.

* 6th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest is adults only, 21 and up. Tickets are required for this special event experience. Ticket options vary from admission and first drink general admission package; to VIP tickets with early admission, reserved seating, 2 liters of beer, table service, platter of food and private bathroom access; to UBER VIP tickets with early admission, reserved seating, 2 liters of beer, table service, private bathroom access, Schnapski for four, Bavarian Butchers Platter, and Meat and Cheese Board. Additional food and drink is pay-as-you-go.



For a direct link to Oktoberfest tickets and packages, visit:

brauhausschmitz dot com/events1/.

ABOUT BRAUHAUS SCHMITZ

Open since 2009, Brauhaus Schmitz has revived the city's love affair with its German heritage and reintroduced a whole generation of Philadelphians to the foods of their forefathers. This Teutonic kitchen churns out excellent Haus-Made Sausages, Savory Schnitzels, and the Best Schweinhaxe outside of Munich. To complement the much-lauded food at Brauhaus, Owner Doug Hager continues to grow its outstanding beer list. By cultivating a close relationship with brewers during his frequent visits to Germany, Brauhaus is able to present the World's Largest German beer selection with 34 rotating draft lines, all imported from the Vaterland! In addition to the amazing draft beer selection, you will find another 100 mostly German Flaschenbier (Bottles) and a well-rounded wine and spirits selection! Be sure to check out their selection of German Schnaps! Prost!!



