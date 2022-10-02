Brandywine Battlefield Park to Host Michael C. Harris for Revolutionary Speaker Series

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates have announced their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on October 18, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

This month will feature, award-winning author, Michael C. Harris and his book Germantown: A Military History of the Battle for Philadelphia, October 4, 1777. Michael will examine General George Washington's complicated plan of attack, and how the Continental Army nearly achieved success at Germantown. However, decisions at the highest levels of army command turned the tide against the Americans. After the presentation, guests can visit the Park's exhibit gallery and enjoy some light refreshments. Tickets are $20.00 per person and available on Eventbrite Revolutionary Speaker Series.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.