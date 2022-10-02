Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brandywine Battlefield Park to Host Michael C. Harris for Revolutionary Speaker Series

Michael C. Harris is the author of Germantown: A Military History of the Battle for Philadelphia, October 4, 1777. 

Register for Philadelphia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 02, 2022  
Brandywine Battlefield Park to Host Michael C. Harris for Revolutionary Speaker Series

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates have announced their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on October 18, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

This month will feature, award-winning author, Michael C. Harris and his book Germantown: A Military History of the Battle for Philadelphia, October 4, 1777. Michael will examine General George Washington's complicated plan of attack, and how the Continental Army nearly achieved success at Germantown. However, decisions at the highest levels of army command turned the tide against the Americans. After the presentation, guests can visit the Park's exhibit gallery and enjoy some light refreshments. Tickets are $20.00 per person and available on Eventbrite Revolutionary Speaker Series.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 




More Hot Stories For You


Brandywine Battlefield Park to Host Michael C. Harris for Revolutionary Speaker SeriesBrandywine Battlefield Park to Host Michael C. Harris for Revolutionary Speaker Series
October 2, 2022

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates have announced their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on October 18, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
White Castle and Evil Genius Beer Company Partner on New Limited Edition IPAWhite Castle and Evil Genius Beer Company Partner on New Limited Edition IPA
September 30, 2022

Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company has unveiled their most craveable partnership yet as they announce a new limited edition beer, It Hits Different, with the iconic fast-food brand, White Castle®.
Kimmel Cultural Campus To Host Pet Adoption In Celebration of ANNIEKimmel Cultural Campus To Host Pet Adoption In Celebration of ANNIE
September 30, 2022

In celebration of the beloved musical Annie (and Annie’s adorable rescue dog Sandy), coming to the Miller Theater October 11 – 16, 2022, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is inviting animal lovers everywhere to find their very own Sandy on Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM outside the Kimmel Center building.
Three Renowned Dance Companies Take The Stage In New Dance Series at Uptown Knauer Performing Arts CenterThree Renowned Dance Companies Take The Stage In New Dance Series at Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center
September 30, 2022

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced a new Dance Series for the 2022-23 performing arts season. The Saturday 2PM series begins with signature retrospective performances by Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, one of the country's premier contemporary Asian-American dance companies, on Saturday, November 5. 
Craftsman Row Saloon Turns Into Giant Halloween Pop-up Restaurant for Spooky SeasonCraftsman Row Saloon Turns Into Giant Halloween Pop-up Restaurant for Spooky Season
September 28, 2022

Craftsman Row Saloon will debut their first ever Halloween pop-up experience. Nightmare Before Christmas will have the Jeweler's row restaurant and bar decked out in all its Halloween glory with decorations from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, including dozens of floating witches hats, real pumpkins and installations inspired by the movie.