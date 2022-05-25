Big Idea Committee Celebrates Summer With Unique Music Making Experiences For Families Across The Philadelphia Region

Get ready for a big summer full of big plans and big fun. Big Idea Committee, co-created by veteran professional performers Christine Petrini and Melissa Brun, blends musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals to create an interactive and theatrical experience for kids ages 3-8. Petrini and Brun, who have been celebrated by families for creating unique immersive musical theatre experiences, will release their first ever full-length self-titled album on June 17, 2022. Additionally, families will be able to get a chance to experience Big Idea Committee live and in person in West Chester, PA on June 21 and Mt. Laurel Township, NJ on July 10.

"We are so excited for families of all ages to go on a musical journey of make-believe, imaginative play, adventure and exploration, and, of course, song and dance," notes Petrini and Brun. "At Big Idea Committee, we believe in the power of the performing arts to inspire early learners to become big thinkers. We hope that through our live theatrical shows and upcoming album, we provide youth the opportunity to learn about the enjoyment of music and movement, all while having a great time."

Creative collaborators Christine Petrini (songwriter/vocals) and Melissa Brun (songwriter/cello/vocals), along with the charming and dapper Karl the Cello, invite families to join the committee and see what's on the agenda. At Big Idea Committee performances, guests can experience 40 minutes of immersive and interactive musical theatre that includes imaginative play, kindness, lessons on conflict resolution, movement, and original, live songs performed by Petrini, Brun, and Karl.

Their self-titled album, which launches on June 17, includes Big Idea Committee's award-winning "Spring!" (John Lennon Songwriting Contest), as heard on WXPN's Kids Corner, along with 10 additional tracks. The album follows the sequence of a meeting where big thinkers gather to make plans for a year of fun.

Big Idea Committee is all about collaboration, as Rodney Whittenberg (Producer/Recording Engineer), Peter Humphreys (Mastering Engineer), along with featured artists Lucy Kalantari (Grammy Award winner), Jordan McCree, Vince di Mura, Paula Breslin-Perry, Liz Filios, Monet Sudler, Tim Wolfe, Marybeth Kern, Kanako Omae Neale, and 21 young performers all contributed their "big ideas" to the album. The album will be released wherever you stream music starting on June 17, 2022.