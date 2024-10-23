Bellet Hartford Will Premiere A CEREMONY OF CAROLS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In collaboration with Ballet Hartford, Claire Kretzschmar Productions has announced the upcoming multi-state tour of A Ceremony of Carols, a Christmas program set to premiere in New York City, Philadelphia, and Winston-Salem. Ticket prices range from $25 to $65 and are available for purchase via the Claire Kretzschmar Productions and Ballet Hartford websites.

A Ceremony of Carols is a new Christmas tradition featuring original ballets by Claire Kretzschmar, Ballet Hartford's Artistic Director and former New York City Ballet Soloist. The program begins with the World Premiere of Weihnachtsbaum with music by Franz Liszt and culminates in A Ceremony of Carols, featuring twelve glorious songs by Benjamin Britten. Co-produced by Grammy Award-winning singer Katy Avery, this double feature is elevated by live piano, harp and choral music.

Performance Schedule:

New York City, NY: Monday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Symphony Space

Philadelphia, PA: Wednesday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Performance Garage

Winston-Salem, NC: Sunday, December 15, at 3:00 p.m. at Reynolds Auditorium

Claire Kretzschmar, a Winston-Salem, N.C. native, shared her enthusiasm and anticipation: "Christmas has always been my favorite season, so presenting A Ceremony of Carols as a new holiday offering is especially exciting. Both ballets are inviting and joyful; Weihnachtsbaum (meaning Christmas Tree) captures the essence of a Christmas concert or gathering and A Ceremony of Carols is an angelic embodiment of the Nativity Story. I'm so grateful to collaborate with such talented artists on this project, and I hope these performances will be a gift to the communities that shaped my artistic journey.”



Katy Avery, co-producer and Winston-Salem native, added, “Having grown up dancing for many years, it has always been a dream of mine to combine my love of dance with my singing career. When I saw Claire’s post about A Ceremony of Carols last year, I knew this could be the perfect opportunity to do just that. I am thrilled to get to know Claire through this process and to return to the stage I performed on many times as a child in Winston-Salem.”

Avery will be a featured vocalist in the performances, joined by Liz Lang and Abigail Chapman, and the tour will feature a special solo by Kretzschmar during the Winston-Salem performance, adding a personal touch to the hometown performance. In addition, Kretzschmar will conduct two master classes at the Academy of Dance Arts in Winston-Salem on Saturday, December 14: a Beginner Class 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and an Advanced Master Class 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

A Ceremony of Carols debuted in Connecticut during last year’s holiday season, choreographed by Claire Kretzschmar for Ballet Hartford. The three-state tour will mark the first time A Ceremony of Carols will be performed with live music. The three-state tour will be Kretzschmar’s first staged choreographic program to appear in New York City, where she trained and danced professionally for 13 years.

Please visit Ballet Hartford's website for more information about the tour, to purchase tickets, and to explore its full schedule of performances and events this fall.





