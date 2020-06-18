BalletX Welcomes New Dance Fellow Shawn Cusseaux

BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, will welcome Independence Foundation Dance Fellow Shawn Cusseaux to the roster at an exciting time as the company prepares to celebrate its 15th Anniversary Season in 2020-21. Shawn comes to BalletX from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, with a concentration in Modern Dance. The community is invited to get acquainted with Shawn via Instagram Live @balletx.official on Thursday, June 25 at 12:00pm EST, when he will participate in a BalletX Lunch Break virtual chat with Christine Cox.

"BalletX launched our Dance Fellowship a year ago for precisely a dancer of Shawn's extraordinary talent. Expressive, intelligent, and incredibly dedicated, Shawn will train and rehearse alongside the company. We look forward to working with him," says Cox.

Shawn Cusseaux attended Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg, Florida before attending Point Park University in Pittsburgh, with a concentration in Modern Dance. While at Point Park, he studied under Caitlyn Scranton, Susan Stowe, Jason McDole, among others. He received additional training with MOVE (NYC) S.W.E.A.T, Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Next Generation Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. He is also skilled in West African Dance. His performances include Into the Light (Soloist) choreographed by Jae Man Jo; The Art of War (Soloist) choreographed by Edwaard Liang; Missa Brevis choreographed by Jose Limon, staged by Jennifer Scanlan; Orenda choreographed by Jennifer Archibald; Traverse choreographed by Garfield Lemonius; Cadences (Soloist) choreographed by Amy Hall Garner; (Count)er Counterpoint choreographed by Arturo Fernandez; Carmic Variations choreographed by Jason McDole; Glasnov (soloist) staged by Suzanne Stowe; and Casita choreographed by Robert Priorie; as well as Summer Season performances with Texture Contemporary Ballet Company and guest appearances with Ballet Nova and Pittsburgh Ballet House. 2020-21 marks his first season as a Dance Fellow with BalletX, supported by a grant from the Independence Foundation.

