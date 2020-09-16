BalletX Premieres Four Short Dance Films This Month

BalletX kicks off its 15th Anniversary Season with a virtual event on September 23 at 7:00pm.

BalletX kicks off its 15th Anniversary Season with a virtual event on September 23 at 7:00pm, featuring the world premiere of four dance films, available only on the company's new virtual subscription series platform BalletX Beyond at www.BalletX.org/Beyond. Equally exciting for BalletX fans, the company will debut a 25-minute documentary film about the history of the company and the process of building Philadelphia's Premier Contemporary Ballet.

"BalletX has taken a big leap into a whole new arena producing beautiful dance films for our new virtual platform BalletX Beyond. We dove in and shifted our focus to continue bringing world premiere works to our incredible audience virtually. This is the beginning of a wonderful journey, and we can't wait to share it with our friends, old and new, around the world," says Christine Cox, BalletX Artistic and Executive Director.

The four works premiering on September 23, will feature choreographers Rena Butler, Loughlan Prior, Caili Quan, and Penny Saunders with filmmakers Tshay Williams, Daniel Madoff, Elliot deBruyn, and Quinn Wharton, respectively. Composers Darryl J. Hoffman and Michael Wall contribute original soundtracks to two of the films, and the music of civil rights icon Harry Belafonte is featured prominently in another.

Telling a range of stories in various settings, from the Underground Railroad to live-action animation, and island life on Guam to the iconography of cowboys and Revisionist Westerns, the films were shot at a number of sites throughout Greater Philadelphia, including Natural Lands' Stoneleigh and Idlewild, el Centro de Oro, Sea Isle City, St. Malachi Church, Belmont Stables, The Navy Yard, and more.

BalletX Beyond is available now in two plans at www.BalletX.org/Beyond:

· Basic ($180/year or $15/month), featuring access to four Virtual World Premiere events, 15 digital features and short dance films, behind-the-scenes documentaries, artist Q&As and interviews, bonus launch videos, and surprise programming and events throughout the season.

· Plus ($360/year or $30/month), featuring all of the access available in the Basic plan, plus a rotating schedule of over 40 classic ballets from the BalletX archive and ticket discounts to any mainstage performances scheduled in spring or summer 2021.

Subscribers are invited to the live virtual event coinciding with the premiere of the films on September 23, featuring conversations with the choreographers, previews of the short films, and an exclusive performance by BalletX dancers Stanley Glover and Roderick Phifer.

