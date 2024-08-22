BalletX Kicks Off A New Season At The Joyce In Manhattan, Moves To The Suzanne Roberts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet, has unveiled an expansive fall schedule, including performances at the iconic Joyce Theater (New York, NY), Suzanne Roberts Theatre (Philadelphia, PA), Harris Theater (Chicago, IL), Kennedy Center (Washington, DC), and Bryn Mawr College (Bryn Mawr, PA).

The 2024-2025 Season marks a groundbreaking new era as BalletX approaches its 20th Anniversary. The company will expand from 10 to 16 dancers, introduce year-round contracts for all company members, and move to the prestigious Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Philadelphia for what promises to be a bigger and bolder experience. The season will feature six world premieres, including a highly anticipated full-length ballet by Jennifer Archibald to debut on the grandest of stages – the historic Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

“BalletX is embarking on a season of unparalleled artistry, commitment to community, and dedication to building human connection through dance,” says Christine Cox, Artistic & Executive Director of BalletX. "With the support of our incredible community, we are empowered to push the boundaries of creativity and bring our vision to life on stages both near and far.”

BalletX Fall Performance Schedule

BalletX at The Joyce, Sep. 25-29: BalletX makes its highly anticipated return to one of the most celebrated stages in the dance world – The Joyce Theater in Manhattan – with a captivating series featuring three New York premieres: Beautiful Once by Jodie Gates, Heroes by Takehiro Ueyama, and Macaroni by Loughlan Prior.

Fall Series 2024 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, Nov. 13-17: Fall Series marks BalletX's big move to the iconic Suzanne Roberts Theatre on the acclaimed Avenue of the Arts, providing more seating capacity for the company's growing home audience and increased stage space to present industry-leading world premieres. Fall Series 2024 features a world premiere by Marguerite Donlon inspired by Irish dancing, the return of Matthew Neenan's Mapping Out A Sky with live piano arrangements of Stephen Sondheim classics, and Takehiro Ueyama's Heroes.

BalletX at the Harris Theater, Nov. 21: BalletX brings its “choreographic innovation” (The New Yorker) to downtown Chicago's storied Harris Theater in Millenium Park for a showcase that features the Chicago premiere of Jennifer Archibald's Exalt, a dynamic fusion of traditional ballet and pulsating house music.

BalletX at The Kennedy Center, Dec. 4-7: BalletX returns to The Kennedy Center after its sold-out 2019 series with four innovative works, including Matthew Neenan's Mapping Out A Sky and Justin Peck's Become a Mountain, featuring Baltimore-native composer and musician Dan Deacon performing live alongside members of the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra.

BalletX in Bryn Mawr, Dec. 13-15: BalletX premieres new works by the BalletX company dancers and Rehearsal Director & Community Liaison, Keelan Whitmore, at Goodhart Hall at Bryn Mawr College.

Embracing Community: BalletX Brings Unparalleled Artistry to New Audiences

Rounding out the 2024 fall slate will be performances at community venues across the Philadelphia area – including free events – as BalletX expands its commitment to building connections with new audiences through a fresh and inclusive take on contemporary ballet.

BalletX at the Phillies, Aug. 28: BalletX dancers perform during the 5th inning at the August 28, 4:05pm Phillies vs Astros game at Citizens Bank Park.

BalletX POP UP at the Abington Free Library, Sep. 12: BalletX pops up at the Abington Free Library for a free, family-friendly workshop and performance.

BalletX POP UP at the Jenkintown Festival of the Arts, Sep. 15: BalletX pops up at the Jenkintown Festival of the Arts for a family-friendly and free event.

Season subscriptions are on sale now. For more information about BalletX and the 2024-2025 Season, please visit www.balletx.org.

About BalletX:

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet, unites artistic innovation with technical excellence to forge new works of athleticism, emotion, and grace. Founded in 2005 and led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, the company has commissioned over 70 choreographers from around the world to produce 130 world premieres that are “fresh, inclusive, and connect to what people want” (Philadelphia Citizen). With a versatile and diverse ensemble of 16 dancers, hailed as “among America's best” by The New York Times, BalletX pushes the boundaries of classical ballet to tell today's stories with passion, creativity, and exuberance. As a vibrant global incubator for artistic talent, the company makes ballet accessible and inviting, captivating audiences at prestigious venues including The Kennedy Center, Vail Dance Festival, The Joyce Theater, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Through performances, international touring, and meaningful community outreach, BalletX creates extraordinary dance experiences that inspire human connection.

