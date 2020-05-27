BalletX Cancels Spring And Summer Series At The Wilma, July 1-25

BalletX announces the cancellation of the company's annual Spring and Summer Series performances at The Wilma Theater, scheduled for July 1-25, due to public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with a heavy heart that we cancel our Spring and Summer Series. We look forward to returning to the theater soon. Until then BalletX will continue to connect with you online and through our upcoming digital platform for dance, so that when we return to live performances, we can look back on this experience as a time of hope, innovation, and togetherness," said Christine Cox, Artistic & Executive Director of BalletX.

In response to the pandemic, BalletX has remained committed to its community, introducing several initiatives designed to keep audiences engaged and inspired during the ongoing stay-at-home orders around the world. To date, BalletX has:

· Presented seven weeks of Web Premieres, free archival ballets streamed online

· Offered 190 free dance classes, with thousands of views from around the world

· Started virtual rehearsals, with choreographers in 3 different cities creating remotely

· Planned for a Guggenheim Works & Process Artists Virtual Commission, premiering June 14

· Launched #LunchBreaks, 14 conversations with Cox, dancers, and staff through May 29

· Transferred our free classes to Dance@Home, BalletX Zoom/MindBody dance classes launching on June 1

· Introduced Sunday Morning Highlight Reel, a weekly e-newsletter



BalletX is committed to honoring all Spring and/or Summer Series ticket holders and subscribers with the following options:

1) DONATE - BalletX asks ticket buyers to please consider donating their ticket purchase to the company. These donations will provide operational support and help secure BalletX's future. All ticket donors will receive an exclusive, limited-edition gift and two weeks of BalletX's digital Web Premiere Series, July 8-21, featuring six ballets from the company's archive.

2) EXCHANGE - Ticket buyers may transfer their ticket purchase amount to a BalletX e-gift card, which can be used on future performances, digital offerings, merchandise, and more through July 31, 2021.

3) REFUND - If ticket buyers wish to request a full or partial refund of their ticket purchase, please contact the The Wilma Theater Box Office directly at tickets@wilmatheater.org or 215-546-7824.

